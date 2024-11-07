Veracyte Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Grew total revenue to $115.9 million, an increase of 29%

Grew testing revenue to $109.5 million, an increase of 34%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.





“The strong momentum across our testing business continued during the third quarter as we delivered record revenue along with profitability and cash generation,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “Looking ahead, we see tremendous opportunities for further market penetration for both Decipher and Afirma, to serve even more patients and their physicians. We also remain excited about our focused portfolio of strategic growth drivers. The Veracyte Diagnostics Platform is generating the data, insights and evidence to drive commercial success and sustained long-term growth.”

Key Financial Highlights

Increased third quarter total revenue by 29%, to $115.9 million, and total volume by 20%, to 39,032 tests, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Increased testing revenue by 34%, to $109.5 million, and testing volume by 24%, to 36,792 tests, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Grew Decipher revenue by 48% and volume by 36%, to approximately 21,250 tests, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Grew Afirma revenue by 19% and volume by 12%, to close to 15,100 tests, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Increased third quarter net income to $15.2 million and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $27.3 million, or 24% of revenue.

Generated $30.0 million of cash from operations during the third quarter to end the quarter with $274.1 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Key Business Highlights

Expanded clinical evidence for Decipher Prostate with a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2024 Congress on new data from the STAMPEDE trial, a multi-center, randomized, phase 3 clinical trial showing that the test was prognostic for clinical outcomes and predicted benefit from docetaxel in patients with metastatic prostate cancer.

Demonstrated Veracyte’s commitment to expanding clinical evidence in populations disproportionately impacted by prostate cancer with data from the VANDAAM study shared at ASTRO 2024, the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, demonstrating that Decipher Prostate accurately predicts aggressive prostate cancer among African-American men with early-stage disease.

Promoted Keith Gligorich Ph.D. to Senior Vice President of Global Operations and a member of the executive leadership team.

Appointed Tom Miller, Ph.D., and Brent Shafer to our Board of Directors.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $115.9 million, an increase of 29% compared to $90.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2023. Testing revenue was $109.5 million, an increase of 34% compared to $82.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven by the strong performance of our Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $3.2 million, a decrease of 21% compared to $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $3.1 million, a decrease of 23% compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 68%, compared to 64% in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71%, compared to 70% in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses were $67.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 11% to $57.6 million compared to $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $15.2 million, an improvement of 151% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Diluted net earnings per common share was $0.19, an improvement of $0.60 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $0.33, an improvement of $0.16 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $50.6 million, an improvement of $21.9 million compared to the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $27.3 million, an improvement of 117% compared to the third quarter of 2023, representing 24% of revenue compared to 14% of revenue in the same period of 2023.

2024 Financial Outlook

The company is raising full-year 2024 total revenue guidance to $442 million to $445 million, representing year-over-year growth of 22% to 23% and testing revenue growth of approximately 28%. This guidance range represents an increase compared to prior guidance of $432 million to $438 million. In addition, the company now expects cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the year to be $280 million to $285 million compared to prior guidance of $260 million to $270 million.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, and expectations (financial and otherwise), including with respect to 2024 financial and operating results; and our intentions with respect to our tests and products, for use in diagnosing and treating diseases, in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “enable,” “positioned,” “offers,” “designed” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to: our ability to launch, commercialize and receive reimbursement for our products; our ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the C2i Genomics acquisition, integration of the business and the realization of expected benefits and synergies; our ability to demonstrate the validity and utility of our genomic tests and biopharma and other offerings; our ability to continue executing on our business plan; our ability to continue to scale our global operations and enhance our internal control environment; the impact of the war in Ukraine and other regional conflicts on European economies and our facilities in France; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, increasing interest rates, inflation, the U.S. election and turmoil in the global banking and finance system; the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the performance and utility of our tests in the clinical environment. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 29, 2024, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the three months ended September 30, 2024, to be filed on November 7, 2024, as well as in other documents that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, Decipher, C2i Genomics, and Afirma are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc., and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and reference certain non‐GAAP results including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS). These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. However, the non-GAAP financial measures we present may be different from those used by other companies.

We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisitions of Decipher Biosciences, HalioDx and C2i Genomics, impairment charges associated with the nCounter license and other biopharmaceutical services related to HalioDx intangible assets, all stock-based compensation and certain costs related to restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we changed our non-GAAP policy to exclude all stock-based compensation to align with our peers and we have also excluded all stock-based compensation from our prior period non-GAAP financial measures. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP financial measures to help investors gain a better understanding of the core operating results and future prospects of the company, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company’s performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business.

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Testing revenue $ 109,536 $ 82,012 $ 306,809 $ 236,157 Product revenue 3,188 4,020 10,631 11,923 Biopharmaceutical and other revenue 3,136 4,076 9,692 14,772 Total revenue 115,860 90,108 327,132 262,852 Cost of revenue: (1) Cost of testing revenue 29,029 21,827 82,928 64,808 Cost of product revenue 1,792 2,436 6,310 6,913 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 3,112 3,347 9,762 11,806 Intangible asset amortization - cost of revenue 2,917 4,811 8,741 14,429 Total cost of revenue 36,850 32,421 107,741 97,956 Gross profit 79,010 57,687 219,391 164,896 Operating expenses: (1) Research and development 17,574 13,322 50,004 38,632 Selling and marketing 22,612 24,344 70,610 76,230 General and administrative 25,742 16,334 83,697 62,434 Impairment of long-lived assets 185 34,900 614 36,310 Intangible asset amortization - operating expenses 880 526 2,499 1,578 Total operating expenses 66,993 89,426 207,424 215,184 Income (loss) from operations 12,017 (31,739 ) 11,967 (50,288 ) Other income, net 4,831 1,967 10,334 4,148 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,848 (29,772 ) 22,301 (46,140 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,693 (154 ) 3,276 (29 ) Net income (loss) $ 15,155 $ (29,618 ) $ 19,025 $ (46,111 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.64 ) Diluted $ 0.19 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.64 ) Shares used to compute earnings (loss) per common share: Basic 77,013,831 72,804,770 76,107,302 72,488,601 Diluted 78,464,654 72,804,770 77,339,897 72,488,601

1. Cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses include the following stock-based compensation related expenses:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 587 $ 502 $ 1,678 $ 1,386 Research and development 1,957 1,135 5,615 3,831 Selling and marketing 1,790 2,521 5,025 7,126 General and administrative 4,413 3,174 14,302 13,539 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,747 $ 7,332 $ 26,620 $ 25,882

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 15,155 $ (29,618 ) $ 19,025 $ (46,111 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in currency translation adjustments 9,328 (6,414 ) 2,736 (2,851 ) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 24,483 $ (36,032 ) $ 21,761 $ (48,962 )

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,079 $ 216,454 Accounts receivable 48,807 40,378 Supplies and inventory 20,364 16,128 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,604 12,661 Total current assets 356,854 285,621 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,194 20,584 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 17,031 10,277 Intangible assets, net 108,873 88,593 Goodwill 762,117 702,984 Restricted cash 1,080 876 Other assets 7,872 5,971 Total assets $ 1,275,021 $ 1,114,906 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,670 $ 12,943 Accrued liabilities 43,872 38,427 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,033 2,008 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent consideration 7,391 2,657 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,294 5,105 Current portion of other liabilities 53 101 Total current liabilities 70,313 61,241 Deferred tax liabilities 1,470 734 Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of current portion 14,225 518 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 12,400 7,525 Other liabilities 571 786 Total liabilities 98,979 70,804 Total stockholders’ equity 1,176,042 1,044,102 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,275,021 $ 1,114,906 1. The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2023 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date included in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 29, 2024.

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 19,025 $ (46,111 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,206 20,852 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 131 136 Stock-based compensation 26,620 25,629 Deferred income taxes 10 (843 ) Noncash lease expense 3,628 3,130 Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration 1,242 (5,500 ) Effect of foreign currency on operations (785 ) 657 Impairment loss 614 36,310 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,396 ) 4,650 Supplies and inventory (4,175 ) (1,636 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 149 (1,578 ) Other assets (1,710 ) (586 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,929 ) (3,225 ) Accounts payable (2,950 ) 185 Accrued liabilities and deferred revenue 3,892 (3,400 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 50,572 28,670 Investing activities Acquisition of C2i, net of cash acquired 5,012 — Purchase of short-term investments — (19,700 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments — 39,773 Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments — 5,000 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,146 ) (7,464 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,134 ) 17,609 Financing activities Payment of taxes on vested restricted stock units (7,315 ) (5,614 ) Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options and employee stock purchases 16,729 7,806 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,414 2,192 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 57,852 48,471 Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23 ) (134 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 57,829 48,337 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 217,330 154,996 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 275,159 $ 203,333

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,079 $ 216,454 Restricted cash 1,080 876 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 275,159 $ 217,330

VERACYTE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue: GAAP cost of testing revenue $ 29,029 $ 21,827 $ 82,928 $ 64,808 Stock-based compensation expense (524 ) (382 ) (1,411 ) (1,048 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) — — (60 ) (74 ) Other adjustments (2) — — (6 ) — Non-GAAP cost of testing revenue $ 28,505 $ 21,445 $ 81,451 $ 63,686 GAAP cost of product revenue 1,792 2,436 6,310 6,913 Stock-based compensation expense (1 ) — (3 ) — Acquisition related expenses (1) — — — — Other adjustments (2) — — — — Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 1,791 $ 2,436 $ 6,307 $ 6,913 GAAP cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 3,112 3,347 9,762 11,806 Stock-based compensation expense (62 ) (120 ) (264 ) (337 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) — — — — Other adjustments (2) — — — — Non-GAAP cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue $ 3,050 $ 3,227 $ 9,498 $ 11,469 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Margin: GAAP Gross Profit $ 79,010 $ 57,687 $ 219,391 $ 164,896 GAAP Gross Margin 68 % 64 % 67 % 63 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,917 4,811 8,741 14,429 Stock-based compensation expense 587 502 1,678 1,385 Acquisition related expenses (1) — — 60 74 Other adjustments (2) — — 6 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 82,514 $ 63,000 $ 229,876 $ 180,784 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 71 % 70 % 70 % 69 % 1. Includes transaction-related expenses as well as post-combination compensation expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments consist primarily of transaction related expenses associated with the acquisition of C2i Genomics. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjustments consist primarily of post-combination compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of HalioDx. 2. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments include expense related to restructuring costs associated with portfolio prioritization.

VERACYTE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: GAAP research and development $ 17,574 $ 13,322 $ 50,004 $ 38,632 Stock-based compensation expense (1,957 ) (1,135 ) (5,615 ) (3,831 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) 459 — 62 — Other adjustments (2) 5 — (271 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 16,081 $ 12,187 $ 44,180 $ 34,801 GAAP sales and marketing $ 22,612 $ 24,344 $ 70,610 $ 76,230 Stock-based compensation expense (1,790 ) (2,521 ) (5,025 ) (7,126 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) — (209 ) (124 ) (1,366 ) Other adjustments (2) 7 — (1,087 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 20,829 $ 21,614 $ 64,374 $ 67,738 GAAP general and administrative $ 25,742 $ 16,334 $ 83,697 $ 62,434 Stock-based compensation expense (4,413 ) (3,174 ) (14,302 ) (13,539 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) (349 ) 4,790 (4,934 ) 3,165 Other adjustments (2) (248 ) — (3,368 ) 66 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 20,732 $ 17,950 $ 61,093 $ 52,126 GAAP total operating expenses $ 66,993 $ 89,426 $ 207,424 $ 215,184 Amortization of intangible assets (880 ) (526 ) (2,499 ) (1,578 ) Stock-based compensation expense (8,160 ) (6,830 ) (24,942 ) (24,496 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) (75 ) 4,581 (5,610 ) 1,799 Other adjustments (2) (236 ) (34,900 ) (4,726 ) (36,244 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 57,642 $ 51,751 $ 169,647 $ 154,665 1. Includes transaction-related expenses as well as post-combination compensation expenses. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments consist primarily of transaction related expenses associated with the acquisition of C2i Genomics ($0.1 million). For the three months ended September 30, 2023, adjustments consist primarily of remeasurement of contingent consideration related to our adoption of a multi-platform IVD strategy and post-combination compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of HalioDx. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments consist of transaction related expenses associated with the acquisition of C2i Genomics. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjustments consist primarily of remeasurement of contingent consideration related to our adoption of a multi-platform IVD strategy and post-combination compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of HalioDx. 2. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments primarily include expense related to restructuring costs ($0.2 million). For the three months ended September 30, 2023, adjustments include $34.9 million expense related to nCounter license impairment related to our adoption of a multi-platform IVD strategy. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments primarily include expense related to restructuring costs associated with a reduction in our Biopharmaceutical and Other segment ($3.1 million) and expense related to restructuring costs associated with portfolio prioritization including the reduction in Envisia commercial support ($1.6 million). For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjustments primarily include $34.9 million expense related to the impairment charge associated with the nCounter license intangible assets and $1.3 million related to other impairment charges.

