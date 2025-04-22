Veracyte Announces Multiple Abstracts Demonstrating Power of Decipher Testing To Fuel New Prostate and Bladder Cancer Insights Will Be Presented at AUA Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that at least 18 abstracts focused on its Decipher Prostate and Decipher Bladder Genomic Classifiers will be presented at AUA 2025, the annual meeting of the American Urological Association, taking place April 26-29 in Las Vegas. Study findings to be presented include new data from the use of the Decipher tests in clinical trials as well as insights into these cancers’ underlying biology, which researchers derived through use of the whole-transcriptome-based Decipher GRID (Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery) research tool.

“Our whole-transcriptome approach to Decipher testing provides us with a rich clinical-genomic database of prostate and bladder cancers, which we are pleased to share with our partners in the research community,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director of Urology. “The data being presented at AUA 2025 demonstrate the power of our Decipher GRID tool to fuel new insights from the molecular characterization of prostate and bladder cancers. We believe that these insights will ultimately enable physicians to deliver more-personalized care and better outcomes for patients.”

Title: Gene Expression Signatures of Immune Infiltration Portend Differential Response to Sequential Intravesical Gemcitabine and Docetaxel versus Bacillus Calmette-Guerin in High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Presenter: Vignesh Packiam, M.D., Rutgers Cancer Institute Format: Oral Presentation (PD12-06) Date/Time: Saturday, April 26; 3:30-5:30 p.m. PT (4:10-4:18 p.m. PT) Room: Galileo 1001 Overview: In this study, researchers used Decipher GRID to explore whether a subset of patients with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) may respond better to therapy with sequential intravesical gemcitabine and docetaxel (Gem/Doce), compared to guideline-recommended intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), based on their tumor immune microenvironment gene expression signatures. Title: Transcriptomic Examination of Grade Group 1 Prostate Cancer After Radical Prostatectomy Presenter: Nicole Handa, M.D., Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University Format: Moderated Poster (MP10-10) Date/Time: Saturday, April 26; 3:30-5:30 p.m. PT Room: Casanova 503 Overview: There is growing discussion among prostate cancer experts about whether Grade Group 1 prostate cancer should be labeled as “cancer” because of belief that it is unlikely to metastasize. This study leveraged Decipher GRID data to examine a panel of adverse molecular features associated with metastasis and lethal disease in these patients. Title: Regional Prostate Cancer Transcriptomic Heterogeneity Observed in a Comparative Analysis with a National Cohort Presenter: Deepak Kapoor, M.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Format: Poster (IP05-05) Date/Time: Saturday, April 26; 1:00-3:00 p.m. PT Room: Casanova 501 Overview: In this study, researchers used Decipher GRID to characterize and compare the transcriptomes of prostate cancer patients seen at their large, New York-based urology practice. They then also compared their findings to those from the overall U.S. national population tested with Decipher.

“Use of the Decipher GRID research tool enabled us to better understand regional transcriptomic differences in a large single-institution patient population,” said Deepak Kapoor, M.D., clinical professor of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, past president of the Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA) and principal author of the study. “This understanding is important because it can help inform precision medicine for these patients, which is where the field is going.”

Additional Decipher Genomic Classifier and GRID-focused abstracts to be presented are:

Title: Validation of PAM50 and PSC Genomic Classifier Systems for Predicting Prostate Cancer Progression in Active Surveillance: Results from the Miami MAST Prospective Clinical Trial Presenter: Jonathan Ryan, Nova Southeastern University Format: Moderated Poster (MP10-06) Date/Time: Saturday, April 26; 3:30-5:30 p.m. PT Room: Casanova 503 Title: Evaluating the association between the luminal proliferative subtype of prostate cancer with grade reclassification: Results from Canary Prostate Active Surveillance Study (PASS) Presenter: Meera Chappidi, M.D., University of Washington School of Medicine Format: Moderated Poster (MP10-08) Date/Time: Saturday, April 26; 3:30-5:30 p.m. PT Room: Casanova 503

More information about Veracyte’s presence at AUA 2025 can be found at the company’s booth (#1015) and on the company’s website here.

About Decipher GRID

The Decipher GRID database includes more than 200,000 whole-transcriptome profiles from patients with urologic cancers and is used by Veracyte and its partners to contribute to continued research and help advance understanding of prostate and other urologic cancers. GRID-derived information is available on a Research Use Only basis. More information about Decipher GRID can be found here.

About Decipher Prostate

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients with prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and provides an accurate risk of developing metastasis with standard treatment. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients’ care and may recommend less-intensive options for those at lower risk or earlier, more-intensive treatment for those at higher risk of metastasis. The Decipher Prostate test's performance and clinical utility has been demonstrated in over 85 studies involving more than 200,000 patients. It is the only gene expression test to achieve “Level I” evidence status and inclusion in the risk-stratification table in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here.

About Decipher Bladder

The Decipher Bladder Genomic Classifier is a 219-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that is designed for use in patients following bladder cancer diagnosis who face questions regarding treatment intensity. The test classifies bladder tumors into five molecular subtypes, each having distinct tumor biology and potential clinical implications. This information can help physicians and their patients better understand the degree of benefit that would likely be gained from neoadjuvant chemotherapy and/or the likelihood of harboring non-organ-confined disease at time of surgery, respectively. More information about the Decipher Bladder test can be found here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

