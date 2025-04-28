Veracyte Announces Expanded Availability of Decipher Prostate Test to Patients with Metastatic Prostate Cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading genomic diagnostics company, today announced the launch of its Decipher Prostate Metastatic Genomic Classifier for use in patients whose prostate cancer has spread beyond the primary tumor. The Decipher Prostate test, already widely used for patients with localized disease, is now the only gene expression test available and covered by Medicare to inform treatment decisions for patients across the full continuum of prostate cancer risk.

Veracyte has begun making the Decipher Prostate Metastatic test available to select clinical sites through an early access program and will begin taking orders for the test more broadly in June 2025.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among men in the United States and the rate of men diagnosed with advanced disease has been growing in recent years.1 Veracyte estimates that approximately 10% (or about 30,000) of all prostate cancers diagnosed annually in the United States are metastatic.2

“A number of treatment options are now available to increase survival for patients whose prostate cancer has metastasized,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director for Urology. “Until now, however, clinicians had limited ways to determine which of these patients will likely benefit from these therapies and which will not and may thus avoid their toxic side effects. We believe the Decipher Prostate Metastatic test will provide an important new tool to help clinicians make more-informed treatment recommendations for their patients with metastatic prostate cancer.”

The Decipher Prostate test’s clinical validity and clinical utility for use in patients with metastatic prostate cancer have been demonstrated in multiple, prospective, Phase 3 clinical studies.3-6 These studies have shown that such patients with high Decipher scores are likely to have more-aggressive tumor biology compared to those with lower scores, informing the absolute benefit from treatment intensification. These findings build upon extensive data already established for the Decipher Prostate test’s use in patients with localized prostate cancer, where it is the only gene expression test to achieve “Level I” evidence status in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer.

“Our expansion into metastatic prostate cancer underscores the power of the Veracyte Diagnostics Platform to uncover novel insights that can enable us to further help patients,” said Philip Febbo, M.D., Veracyte’s chief scientific officer and chief medical officer.

About Decipher Prostate

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients across the full spectrum of prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and conveys the aggressiveness of the cancer. For patients with localized or regional prostate cancer, the Decipher score indicates a patient's risk of metastasis, helping to determine treatment timing and intensity. For patients with metastatic prostate cancer, the Decipher score indicates the likelihood of cancer progression and survival benefit with treatment intensification. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients’ care. The Decipher Prostate test's performance and clinical utility has been demonstrated in over 85 studies involving more than 200,000 patients. It is the only gene expression test to achieve “Level I” evidence status and inclusion in the risk-stratification table in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

