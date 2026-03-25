Vera Therapeutics Appoints Jane Wright-Mitchell as Chief Legal Officer

BRISBANE, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Jane Wright-Mitchell, Pharm.D., J.D., as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately.

“Jane has worked with Vera Therapeutics previously as a strategic legal consultant and brings a depth and breadth of experience in supporting companies through regulatory approvals, commercialization, and intellectual property management,” said Marshall Fordyce, M.D., Founder and CEO of Vera Therapeutics. “As we near the potential launch of our first-in-class dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor for patients with IgA nephropathy, Jane’s expertise will further strengthen our foundation for sustainable success.”

“I look forward to partnering across the organization to lead our legal efforts through key milestones and the potential commercial launch of atacicept,” said Ms. Wright-Mitchell. “I am excited to join Vera Therapeutics' leadership and work towards our mission to advance treatments in order to change the standard of care for patients.”

Ms. Wright-Mitchell is a business and compliance lawyer with over 25 years of experience advising public and private companies. She most recently served as a fractional general counsel supporting public and private companies in the life sciences industry. Ms. Wright-Mitchell was previously the General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX). Prior to that role, she served as the Chief Legal Officer of other pharmaceutical and research companies. Ms. Wright-Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Clemson University, a Pharm.D. from the University of Illinois, Chicago and a J.D. from Chicago Kent College of Law. She is a registered pharmacist as well as registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics’ mission is to advance treatments that target the source of disease in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera Therapeutics’ lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered at home as a subcutaneous once weekly injection that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and lupus nephritis. Beyond IgAN, Vera Therapeutics is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove clinically meaningful. In addition, Vera Therapeutics holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B-cell–mediated diseases. Vera Therapeutics is also evaluating the development of MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus, which can have devastating consequences in kidney transplant recipients. Vera Therapeutics retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept, VT-109, and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Vera Therapeutics’ ability to launch a potential first-in-class dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor for patients with IgA nephropathy; the Chief Legal Officer’s ability to further strengthen Vera Therapeutics’ foundation for sustainable success; and the plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption “About Vera Therapeutics”. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, preliminary results may not be predictive of topline results, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera Therapeutics’ business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in Vera Therapeutics' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Debra Charlesworth

Vera Therapeutics

415-854-051

corporatecommunications@veratx.com