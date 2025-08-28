Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”, “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral therapies for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Location: Boston, MA

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Time: 11:00-11:35 AM EDT

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

A webcast of the Wells Fargo presentation will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website. A webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative oral therapies for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, structural biology, and immunology enables the discovery of differentiated oral small molecule therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need, and our extensive experience in clinical development allows the rapid progression of these drug candidates through clinical trials.

Our portfolio of NLRP3 inhibitors includes VTX2735, a peripherally restricted NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for recurrent pericarditis, and VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor that completed a Phase 2a study in Parkinson’s disease and is in Phase 2 development for cardiometabolic disease. Our inflammatory bowel disease portfolio includes two Phase 2 compounds: tamuzimod (VTX002), an S1P1R modulator, and VTX958, a TYK2 inhibitor.

