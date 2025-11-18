Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”, “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral therapies for patients with inflammation-mediated cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company executives will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference details:

Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 11:00 – 11:25 AM GMT

A webcast of the event will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website after the conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative oral therapies for patients with inflammation-meditated cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, structural biology, and immunology enables the discovery of differentiated oral small molecule therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need, and our extensive experience in clinical development allows the rapid progression of these drug candidates through clinical trials.

Our portfolio of NLRP3 inhibitors includes VTX2735, a peripherally restricted NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for recurrent pericarditis, and VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor that recently completed a Phase 2 study in participants with obesity and cardiovascular risk factors and a Phase 2a study in Parkinson’s disease. Our inflammatory bowel disease portfolio includes two Phase 2 compounds: tamuzimod (VTX002), a S1P1R modulator and VTX958, a TYK2 inhibitor.

For more information on Ventyx, please visit our website at https://ventyxbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Schwartz

Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.

IR@ventyxbio.com