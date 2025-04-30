Ventus Therapeutics to Present at 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

WALTHAM, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventus Therapeutics, a leading Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing two novel small-molecule programs for immunological, inflammatory, and neurological disorders, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcelo Bigal, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, being held May 5-6 in Toronto. Dr. Bigal will be presenting on Tuesday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

About Ventus Therapeutics

Ventus Therapeutics is a leading Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing two novel small-molecule programs for immunological, inflammatory, and neurological disorders. Using its proprietary drug discovery platform, ReSOLVE®, the company has established a robust pipeline, including two wholly-owned programs. VENT-03 is a first-in-class, oral cGAS inhibitor expected to enter Phase 2 development for lupus in 2025. VENT-02 is a best-in-class, brain-penetrant, oral NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 2 for Parkinson’s disease, and is expected to enter Phase 2 development for osteoarthritis in obese patients later in 2025. In addition, Ventus has out-licensed VENT-01, a peripherally-restricted, oral NLRP3 inhibitor in Phase 1, to Novo Nordisk A/S. For more information, please visit www.ventustx.com and engage with Ventus on LinkedIn.

