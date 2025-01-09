Vensana Capital Closes $425 Million Fund III to Back Breakthrough Medical Technology Companies

MINNEAPOLIS & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vensana Capital today announced the closing of Vensana Capital III with $425 million in committed capital. The fund was oversubscribed at its hard cap with the support of the firm’s existing limited partners alongside select new institutional investors, and it brings Vensana’s total capital under management to approximately $1 billion.





Founded in 2019, Vensana Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with innovative medical technology companies in their development and commercial stages. The firm invests across all areas of medtech, with a particular focus on medical device and data science-oriented companies that have the potential to create new clinical standards of care while also helping to make healthcare more efficient, accessible, and cost-effective. Since inception, Vensana has been one the most active medtech investors with a diversified portfolio of companies advancing first-in-class and best-in-class products. The firm has partnered with more than 20 companies to date and has seen six exits totaling nearly $3 billion in value, including the acquisitions of Artelon, Intact Vascular, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Relievant Medsystems, and Vesper Medical, as well as the initial public offering of CVRx.

Vensana founders and Managing Partners Kirk Nielsen and Justin Klein, MD, JD, are joined by a team of experienced investors, including Partners Amrinder Singh, Cynthia Yee, Greg Banker, and Mike Kramer, Venture Partner Bill Hoffman, Investment Professionals Allison King and Petra Gorombei, PhD, and Partner & Chief Financial Officer Steve Schwen. Vensana’s investment team is further strengthened by an advisory board comprised of medtech entrepreneurs, senior executives, and subject matter experts.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress Vensana has made since launch as we work tirelessly to build the leading medtech investment and company building platform, and we are beyond grateful for the continued strong support of our limited partners,” said Vensana Managing Partner Kirk Nielsen.

“Our entire team is excited about the opportunity ahead as we continue to partner with entrepreneurs who are transforming healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology,” added Managing Partner Justin Klein. “We approach each day mindful of the impact that our work has on the missions of our limited partners, on our portfolio companies and their teams, and – most importantly – on our clinician partners and their patients.”

About Vensana Capital

Vensana Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs who seek to transform healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology. Founded in 2019, Vensana has approximately $1 billion in capital under management and is actively investing in development and commercial stage companies across the medtech sector, including medical devices, data science-oriented solutions, life science tools & diagnostics, and tech-enabled services. Vensana’s investment team has a history of successfully partnering with entrepreneurs behind industry-leading companies, including Artelon, Cameron Health, CardiAQ, Cartiva, CV Ingenuity, CVRx, Epix Therapeutics, Inari Medical, Intact Vascular, Lutonix, Neuwave Medical, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Relievant Medsystems, Sequent Medical, Topera, Ulthera, Veran Medical Technologies, Vertiflex, and Vesper Medical. Learn more at www.vensanacap.com.

Contacts



Steve Schwen, Partner & Chief Financial Officer

(612) 217-8688

steve@vensanacap.com