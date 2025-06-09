Veloxity Labs Announces NIL Partnership with Bradley University Track Star Carolina Martinez

PEORIA, IL – [June 09, 2025] – Veloxity Labs, a leading bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO), is proud to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Bradley University track star Carolina Martinez. More than an elite athlete, Carolina is a cancer survivor whose personal journey closely reflects Veloxity’s mission: to accelerate therapeutic development and improve lives through high-quality, fast-turnaround bioanalytical testing—and a deep commitment to community health.

Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age five, Carolina spent three years in treatment before entering remission. Today, she’s thriving—most recently breaking a 41-year-old school record in the 300-meter dash at her collegiate debut.

“Carolina represents everything we stand for—hope, perseverance and the power of purpose,” said Shane Needham, PhD, President and CEO of Veloxity Labs. “Together, we’re telling a bigger story: one where science, community and courage come together to change lives. Her story helps us share the ‘why’ behind everything we do.”

The collaboration began when Bradley’s Athletics Department introduced Carolina to the Veloxity team. Her story stood out immediately—not just for her athletic talent, but for her spirit and shared values. The NIL partnership quickly evolved into a purpose-driven alliance rooted in resilience, recovery and the human impact of science.

To help tell that story, Veloxity recently filmed two commercials featuring Carolina. Shot on a cool, drizzly March evening, the production highlighted Carolina’s signature quiet determination—the same grit she brings to every race. The campaign aims to show the human side of diagnostic science through stories like hers.

“Veloxity may be based right here in Peoria, but their impact is global,” said Carolina. “It means a lot to partner with a local company that’s not just focused on sports or products, but on saving lives. They support causes like St. Jude, and I’m proud to be part of something that uses science to help people every day. This isn’t just an NIL deal—it’s a chance to be part of something bigger.”

Veloxity has long supported organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and this partnership with Carolina marks a new chapter in its commitment to people-first science. It’s a local story with global meaning—where sport, service and science come together to inspire what’s possible.

About Veloxity Labs

Veloxity Labs is a fast-growing bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) accelerating therapeutic development across the biotech, pharmaceutical and animal health industries.

Founded in 2021 by a team of industry experts, Veloxity was built to solve one of the biggest challenges in bioanalysis: turnaround time. With a culture of urgency and an 80% capacity model, we deliver high-quality, GLP/GCP-compliant data fast—without sacrificing accuracy or audit-readiness.

We specialize in LC-MS bioanalysis of small and large molecules, antibody-drug conjugates and peptides, with validated expertise in method development, discovery pharmacokinetics (PK) and toxicokinetics (TK), biomarker analysis, plasma protein binding and whole blood to plasma partitioning. Our integrated approach combines bioanalysis and automated noncompartmental analysis (NCA) for a streamlined path to insight—so you can move forward with confidence.

Learn more at veloxitylabs.com.