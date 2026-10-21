Vektor Medical Completes Enrollment in IMPRoVED-AF Clinical Study and Announces Appointment of Brandon Allen as Senior Vice President of Sales

Leadership appointment and clinical milestone support the company's continued commercial expansion and clinical evidence-generation strategy for vMap

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Medtech--Vektor Medical, a medical technology company advancing the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias through its non-invasive, AI-based arrhythmia analysis technology, vMap®, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in its IMPRoVED-AF randomized clinical study and the appointment of Brandon Allen as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Together, these milestones mark important progress in Vektor's efforts to expand commercial adoption of vMap and strengthen the clinical evidence supporting its role in electrophysiology procedures.

IMPRoVED-AF Clinical Study Completes Patient Enrollment

Vektor also announced the completion of patient enrollment in its IMPRoVED-AF study, a prospective, multicenter, randomized controlled trial evaluating the potential of vMap-guided ablation to improve outcomes for patients with persistent or recurrent atrial fibrillation (AF).

The study enrolled 490 patients across clinical centers in the United States and Europe. It compares vMap-guided ablation of non-pulmonary vein electrical drivers, in addition to standard pulmonary vein isolation (PVI), against PVI alone, with a primary endpoint of freedom from AF at 12 months.

Completion of enrollment represents an important milestone in Vektor's clinical evidence-generation strategy. With enrollment complete, the study will progress through patient follow-up and data analysis, with the goal of generating robust clinical evidence to support broader adoption of vMap in the treatment of complex atrial fibrillation.

"Completing enrollment in IMPRoVED-AF is an important milestone in understanding how we can improve treatment for patients with persistent and recurrent atrial fibrillation," said Dr. Gery Tomassoni, Principal Investigator and cardiac electrophysiologist at Baptist Health Lexington. "Pulmonary vein isolation remains the foundation of AF ablation, but many patients continue to experience arrhythmia recurrence. This study will help determine whether identifying and targeting additional electrical drivers non-invasively with vMap can improve long-term outcomes and inform more personalized treatment strategies."

Strengthening Commercial Leadership

Allen brings more than 20 years of medical device sales and commercial leadership experience, with deep expertise in cardiac electrophysiology, building high-performing sales organizations, and bringing innovative technologies to market.

Most recently, Allen served as Chief Commercial Officer at Atraverse Medical, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in early 2026. Previously, he held senior commercial leadership roles at Acutus Medical and BioBridge, as well as positions at Biosense Webster, Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific, and Pfizer.

In his new role, Allen will lead Vektor's sales organization, focusing on expanding hospital adoption, strengthening customer relationships, and driving utilization of vMap across existing and new accounts.

"Brandon brings a strong track record of building commercial teams and scaling innovative technologies within electrophysiology," said Rob Krummen, CEO of Vektor Medical. "His experience and relationships across the EP community will be instrumental as we expand our commercial presence and make vMap available to more physicians and patients."

"Vektor has developed a differentiated technology with the potential to meaningfully change how physicians approach arrhythmia mapping and ablation," said Allen. "I'm excited to join the team at this stage of growth and help accelerate adoption of vMap as more electrophysiologists recognize the value of non-invasive mapping in their clinical workflows."

About Vektor Medical

Headquartered in San Diego, Vektor Medical is redefining how arrhythmias are understood and treated. The company developed vMap®, the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive technology that uses standard 12-lead ECG data to localize arrhythmia source locations across all four chambers of the heart. By helping physicians identify arrhythmia sources more quickly and with greater accuracy, Vektor is working to improve procedural efficiency and expand access to effective treatment strategies.

To learn more, visit www.vektormedical.com.

For more information, please contact Emily Lovell at info@vektormedical.com