Vedanta Biosciences Showcases Innovative Work on its Microbiome-based Therapeutics at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) 2026 Global Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vedanta Biosciences, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing microbiome-based oral therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced a poster presentation related to the company’s work on VE303, its defined bacterial consortium candidate for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), and an oral presentation on VE707, its defined bacterial consortium candidate for the prevention of Gram-negative infections, at the 2026 Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) meeting taking place April 17-21, 2026 in Munich, Germany.

Poster Presentation:

VE303 for Recurrent CDI Prevention

VE303 is an eight-strain bacterial consortium that demonstrated a greater than 80% reduction in the odds of a CDI recurrence when compared with placebo in a Phase 2 clinical study.

Title: Impact of a Defined Bacterial Consortium on Host Immune Response and Gut Function in Patients with CDI

Poster Number: E0152

Presenter: Jason Norman

Jason Norman Session Type: ePoster Flash Session

Session Date/Time/Location: April 18, 1:30 PM, Arena

Background: This work assessed host response to VE303 by examining gene expression profiles of exfoliated gut cells in participant stool samples of the CONSORTIUM Study (NCT03788434). VE303 colonization was found to be associated with markers of reduced epithelial stress, mucosal injury, and inflammation, which may contribute to its protective effects against CDI recurrence.

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50120C00177.

Oral Presentation:

VE707 is an investigational live biotherapeutic product composed of a defined consortium of bacterial strains designed to reduce intestinal colonization by antimicrobial-resistant pathogens.

Title: VE707, a Live Biotherapeutic Product, Reduces Intestinal Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci in a Murine Model

Presenter: Jason Norman

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session Date/Time/location: April 19, 2:45, Hall A3-1

Background: This presentation will highlight new findings from a preclinical mouse model showing that VE707, which was designed to reduce colonization of pathogenic Gram-negative pathogens, also reduces levels of vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE) by more than 1,000-fold compared with controls.

Research reported in this presentation is supported by CARB-X. CARB-X’s funding for this project is provided in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; under agreement number: 75A50122C00028, and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842), Germany’s Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), the Gates Foundation, and the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The content of this presentation is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its Funders.

About Vedanta Biosciences

Vedanta Biosciences is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new category of microbiome-based oral therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Vedanta's lead program, VE303, is currently being evaluated in the global Phase 3 RESTORATiVE303 registrational study for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection.

Media

Ten Bridge Communications

TBCVedanta@tenbridgecommunications.com

Investors

Chris Brinzey

+1 617-835-9304

Chris.Brinzey@icrhealthcare.com