VedaBio Appoints Randy Rasmussen, Former CEO of BioFire Diagnostics, to Board of Directors

Renowned Molecular Diagnostics Leader Joins as VedaBio Enters its Next Phase of Development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VedaBio, a pioneering biotechnology company at the forefront of molecular detection, today announced the appointment of Randy Rasmussen, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Rasmussen, a visionary in the molecular diagnostics field with over 30 years of experience, brings deep industry knowledge to VedaBio as the company advances its breakthrough platform and enters the crucial stage of product development. In addition to his board position, Dr. Rasmussen will also serve as an Advisor to the company.









“We are honored to welcome Randy to our Board,” said Frédéric Sweeney, Ph.D., President and CEO of VedaBio. “Having worked with Randy in the past, I know firsthand the depth of his expertise and strategic insight. His leadership in molecular diagnostics and ability to scale innovation into commercial success make him an invaluable partner as we move into the next phase of our journey.”

Dr. Rasmussen co-founded Idaho Technology, later rebranded as BioFire Diagnostics, where he held the roles of President, COO, and ultimately CEO. Under his leadership, BioFire Diagnostics became a transformative force in molecular diagnostics, particularly with its pioneering approach to syndromic testing for infectious diseases. During his tenure, the company grew to over 3,000 employees and exceeded $1 billion in revenue. BioFire was acquired by bioMérieux in 2013, where Dr. Rasmussen served as CEO of the subsidiary until his retirement in 2020. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Utah State University and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Utah.

“I am thrilled to join VedaBio at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Rasmussen. “The company’s technology and product-focused vision hold immense promise to reshape the future of molecular detection. I look forward to working alongside Fred and the talented team to drive VedaBio’s innovative platform to market and help realize its full potential.”

About CRISPR Cascade™

VedaBio’s CRISPR Cascade is a disruptive new molecular detection platform that operates with a combination of speed, accuracy and simplicity. The CRISPR Cascade platform eliminates the need for target amplification while maintaining high accuracy, all with a rapid analytical turnaround time. Unlike PCR or other DNA/RNA amplification technologies where assay design complexity significantly increases with multiplexing, the CRISPR Cascade removes several fundamental constraints, enabling incredibly simple, highly multiplexed assays without signal loss or cross reactivity issues, for example. With performance that combines highly sensitive, accurate and rapid results, the CRISPR Cascade unlocks a universe of possibilities.

About VedaBio

VedaBio is revolutionizing molecular biology with its breakthrough platform for ultra-rapid molecular detection of multiplexed analytes, delivering best-in-class accuracy without the need for target amplification. Our CRISPR Cascade™ platform is poised to emerge as a new gold standard tool to empower decision-making across multiple industries. Learn more at vedabio.com.

Contacts



Karen Sharma

CG Life

ksharma@cglife.com