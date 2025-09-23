VedaBio Announces Strategic Agreement with Siemens Healthineers and Series A Extension, Totaling Up to $25 Million

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VedaBio, a pioneering biotechnology company transforming molecular detection, today announced a Series A extension alongside a strategic agreement with Siemens Healthineers. Together, these commitments total up to $25 million for advancing VedaBio’s CRISPR-based product platform. Moreover, it is an important step in validating VedaBio’s vision of leveraging an amplification-free technology to meet critical unmet needs in decentralized molecular diagnostics.

“The combination of our investors’ support and the strategic agreement with Siemens Healthineers marks a pivotal moment for VedaBio,” said Frederic Sweeney, PhD, President and CEO of VedaBio. “We have assembled one of the most experienced and capable teams in molecular diagnostics which, together with our innovative platform, positions us to redefine how clinical diagnostics are delivered. This milestone not only strengthens our financial position but also aligns us with a world-class leader in the space.”

VedaBio’s amplification-free CRISPR-based approach provides an innovative solution to address significant gaps in patient care.

This announcement follows VedaBio’s recently disclosed partnership with Mammoth Biosciences, which expanded the company’s access to key CRISPR technologies. Together, these milestones underscore VedaBio’s momentum in building a next-generation molecular diagnostics platform as the company continues to advance its product development.

About VedaBio

VedaBio is at the forefront of molecular detection, harnessing cutting-edge CRISPR technology to deliver rapid, accurate, and accessible diagnostics. The company is dedicated to advancing the next generation of molecular diagnostics to improve healthcare outcomes worldwide.

For more information, visit vedabio.com.

