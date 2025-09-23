SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

VedaBio Announces Strategic Agreement with Siemens Healthineers and Series A Extension, Totaling Up to $25 Million

September 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VedaBio, a pioneering biotechnology company transforming molecular detection, today announced a Series A extension alongside a strategic agreement with Siemens Healthineers. Together, these commitments total up to $25 million for advancing VedaBio’s CRISPR-based product platform. Moreover, it is an important step in validating VedaBio’s vision of leveraging an amplification-free technology to meet critical unmet needs in decentralized molecular diagnostics.



“The combination of our investors’ support and the strategic agreement with Siemens Healthineers marks a pivotal moment for VedaBio,” said Frederic Sweeney, PhD, President and CEO of VedaBio. “We have assembled one of the most experienced and capable teams in molecular diagnostics which, together with our innovative platform, positions us to redefine how clinical diagnostics are delivered. This milestone not only strengthens our financial position but also aligns us with a world-class leader in the space.”

VedaBio’s amplification-free CRISPR-based approach provides an innovative solution to address significant gaps in patient care.

This announcement follows VedaBio’s recently disclosed partnership with Mammoth Biosciences, which expanded the company’s access to key CRISPR technologies. Together, these milestones underscore VedaBio’s momentum in building a next-generation molecular diagnostics platform as the company continues to advance its product development.

About VedaBio

VedaBio is at the forefront of molecular detection, harnessing cutting-edge CRISPR technology to deliver rapid, accurate, and accessible diagnostics. The company is dedicated to advancing the next generation of molecular diagnostics to improve healthcare outcomes worldwide.

For more information, visit vedabio.com.


Contacts

Media contact
Karen Sharma
CG Life
ksharma@cglife.com

Southern California Series A Funding
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Futuristic robot eye Artificial intelligence abstract future of technology vector design concept. AI technology hologram eye scanning analysis big data, cyber security, radar tracker, survey, graph.
Startups
Ollin Emerges From Stealth With $100M To Develop Eye Disease Bispecifics
September 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of skyline of downtown New York, Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan
Business
New York City’s Life Sciences Scene Grows in Stature
September 11, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dollar boat swimming on paper waves
Funding
Odyssey Rebounds Off Failed IPO With $213M Series D
September 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Changing or transforming, turning around, challenging the odds and conquering adversity, a businessman pole vaulting from the down arrow to the up arrow of growth
IPO
SPACs Line Up To Clear Biotech’s IPO Backlog
September 3, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong