VectorY Therapeutics Appoints Kevin Pojasek, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Boston, MA — February 5, 2026 — VectoryY Therapeutics, a leader in vectorized antibody therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today the appointment of Kevin Pojasek, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Pojasek brings more than two decades of expertise founding, scaling, and leading innovative biopharma companies, with deep expertise across corporate strategy, business development, and research and development.

Dr. Pojasek is currently president and chief executive officer of Enara Bio, where he has led the company since 2018 and advanced its vision to develop T-cell engager therapies against novel solid tumor targets. He is also a Venture Partner at SV Health Investors and previously served as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Atlas Venture.

Prior to Enara, Dr. Pojasek was chief strategy and business officer at Immunocore, where he played a key role to shape corporate and R&D strategy and led the company’s business development efforts. Earlier in his career, he co-founded Quartet Medicine while at Atlas Venture, serving as president and chief executive officer. He has held multiple executive leadership positions spanning research and development, corporate strategy and development at venture-backed biotechnology companies.

“Kevin’s track record of building and guiding high-impact biotech companies makes him an exceptional addition to our board at VectorY,” said Adam Rosenberg, chair of the board at VectorY. “His strategic insight and deep industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance patient care with new and novel approaches to address unmet treatment needs in neurodegenerative disease.”

“I’m pleased to join the VectorY team at this important stage of the company’s growth,” said Dr. Pojasek. “The company’s scientific mission to advance vectorized antibody therapies to create disease-modifying treatments that will potentially reverse neurodegenerative disease and transform patient care strongly resonates with me, and I look forward to supporting this talented team as they advance their platform and drive the next phase of growth and innovation.”