VB Spine Completes Acquisition of Cestas Manufacturing Facility from Stryker

Deal expands global manufacturing footprint and positions VB Spine for future growth in spine care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VB Spine LLC (“VB Spine”) today completed the acquisition of Stryker’s spine implant manufacturing facility in Cestas, France. Known for its state-of-the-art operations and technical capabilities, the Cestas facility will play a central role in VB Spine’s global manufacturing strategy.

This milestone expands on the April 1, 2025 formation of VB Spine, established through the acquisition of Stryker’s U.S. spine implant business (NYSE: SYK). VB Spine operates independently under the leadership of Marc, John, and Anthony Viscogliosi, co-founders of Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC.

The acquisition brings with it the site’s people, infrastructure, and processes. It also creates opportunities to expand VB Spine’s medical education and training programs in Europe.

“The team in Cestas brings deep expertise and a strong track record in manufacturing excellence,” said John Viscogliosi, co-CEO of VB Spine. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to VB Spine and excited for the role they will play in our future. Cestas will anchor our worldwide manufacturing capabilities and give us a strong platform to deliver training and best practices to surgeons.”

Transition Highlights:

Employees transitioned from Stryker to VB Spine

Manufacturing operations continue without interruption

Integration planning is well underway to align systems, quality, and supply chain

With the Cestas facility now part of VB Spine, the company expands its global presence and strengthens its commitment to advance spine care globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, commercial, and operational risks. VB Spine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Transaction Financing

Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC and Viscogliosi Brothers Watermark Holdings LLC are equity investors in VB Spine.

About VB Spine

VB Spine LLC is the largest privately held spine company and among the largest family-owned medical technology companies in the world. With a comprehensive product portfolio and a large and growing global distribution network, VB Spine delivers specialized solutions that address critical needs in spine surgery and enhance patient outcomes. Focused on people, partnerships, and operational excellence, VB Spine ensures healthcare professionals have access to the tools and resources needed to provide the highest standard of care. VB Spine is owned and led by the Viscogliosi Brothers. For more information on VB Spine, please visit www.vbspineco.com.

About Viscogliosi Brothers

Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC is a family-owned New York City-based family office dedicated to driving growth and innovation in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry. Established in 1999, the firm focuses on identifying and building groundbreaking innovations in healthcare, aiming to address unmet clinical needs, enhance patient outcomes, and drive cost efficiency in the healthcare system. Since its inception 26 years ago, Viscogliosi Brothers has founded, financed, operated and grown 43 businesses with operations and distribution across more than 80 countries. These businesses have positively impacted millions of patients with cutting-edge innovations in healthcare. The firm has led the transformation of the spine industry through its multiple businesses specifically including: Spine Solutions, Spine Next, Paradigm Spine, Simplify Medical, Centinel Spine, Companion Spine, Spine BioPharma, and Woven Orthopedic Technologies, among others. For more information, visit www.vbllc.com.

About Viscogliosi Brothers Watermark

Viscogliosi Brothers Watermark LLC is a New York City-based holding company specializing in investing in innovation within the MedTech sector. Founded in 2022, VBW is committed to creating alternative wealth for its shareholders while enhancing humanity's well-being. With a portfolio-driven investment mandate and strategic expertise, VBW supports its invested entities through financing and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, visit www.vbwholdings.com.

About Barings

Barings is a $421+ billion* global asset management firm that partners with institutional, insurance, and intermediary clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across public and private markets in fixed income, real assets and capital solutions. For more information, visit www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2024

