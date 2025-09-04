Vaxart to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 8, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., September 2, 2025 — Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-10, 2025.

Presentation Details:

Date and Time: Monday, September 8 at 12:00 PM ET

Webcast: Click Here

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.vaxart.com, and a replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

Investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations: Matt Steinberg FINN Partners IR@vaxart.com (646) 871-8481

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.