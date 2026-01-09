SUBSCRIBE
Vaxart to Participate in the Global BioInnovation Forum on January 13, 2026

January 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT) (“Vaxart or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that it will participate in the Global BioInnovation Forum, a virtual gathering of senior leaders building and scaling next-generation life science and health innovation companies.

Presentation Details:

Speakers: Steven Lo, Chief Executive Officer, Sean Tucker, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and James F. Cummings, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Time: 11:30am PT, 2:30pm ET
Registration and Webcast: Click Here

The webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.vaxart.com for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact:

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com


