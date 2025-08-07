SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vaxart to Host Second Quarter 2025 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on August 13

August 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

Conference call to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT) today announced it will provide a business update and report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025 – 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic: (877) 407-0832
International: (201) 689-8433
Conference ID: 13755103

Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to ir@vaxart.com by August 12, 2025.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com
(646) 871-8481

