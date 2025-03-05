VastPro PharmaTech has appointed Dr. Tie-Lin Wang as Chief Scientific Officer

–

[Shanghai, China, March 5, 2025]VASTPRO (SHANGHAI) PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Ltd., a company focused on the research and development of innovative small molecular drugs and the commercialization of molecular products, is committed to the development of non-addictive pain drugs and therapeutic drugs for immune disorders to meet the huge and urgent unmet medical needs in the field of pain and immune disorders. Today announced the appointment of Dr. Tie-Lin Wang as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

"I am delighted to announce that Dr. Tie-Lin Wang has joined VastPro PharmaTech as our Chief Scientific Officer," said Dr. Wenfeng Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of VastPro PharmaTech. "Dr. Wang brings a wealth of experience in drug discovery, including successful external project collaborations. We are confident that his leadership will elevate our innovative drug discovery efforts to new heights, supported by a robust product pipeline across multiple disease areas. His expertise will also be instrumental in advancing our company toward becoming a fully integrated pharmaceutical organization, from early-stage research to product commercialization."

"I am thrilled to see Dr. Tie-Lin Wang, a former classmate and longtime friend, join the management team of VastPro PharmaTech," said Prof. Bill Biao Jiang, Chairman of the company's Scientific Advisory Board. "With over twenty years of experience in innovative drug research and development, Tie-Lin brings broad expertise in drug discovery. His addition will significantly enhance the company's capabilities in innovative drug R&D. I am confident that Tie-Lin's proven professional experience and deep knowledge will drive the successful execution of our R&D plans and accelerate the progress of our drug pipelines, particularly in the areas of pain and immune disorder treatments."

Dr. Tie-Lin Wang said, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Bill and Wenfeng for their trust and support. It is both an honor and a profound responsibility to join such an innovative and dynamic team. Together, we will advance the construction of a global innovative drug discovery technology platform and establish a globally competitive pharmaceutical innovation engine. Returning to the fields of pain management and immune regulation, we will remain steadfast in our dual-focus strategy, leveraging the company’s unique multi-dimensional technology platform to deeply integrate technical resources. This will enable us to accelerate the progress of our core pipelines and their clinical transformation."

Dr. Wang has over 20 years of experience in drug research and development, with a proven track record in establishing, training, and developing scientific research teams, as well as extensive expertise in the field of new drug R&D. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Head of New Drug Discovery & Pre-Clinical Development at Asieris Pharmaceuticals, Chief Scientific Officer of the New Drug Research Institute at Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group, and Vice President at ChemPartner. Before returning to China to contribute to these organizations, Dr. Wang was Associate Director of New Drug Research at Exelixis in the United States, where he and his team successfully discovered eight compounds and advanced them into clinical trials. Among these, Dr. Wang was the principal inventor of Ethacillin (Minnebro), a treatment for essential hypertension that has been approved and marketed in Japan. Dr. Wang earned his Ph.D. from the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry (CAS, China) and completed postdoctoral research in the laboratory of Professor Barton, a Nobel laureate in chemistry. Throughout his career, he has led or contributed to over 100 patented inventions.

http://www.vastprotech.com/news_detail_en/id/169.html