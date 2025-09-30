Vascarta Announces Completion of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of VAS-101 for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascarta Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative treatments for pain and inflammation, announced today the successful completion of its phase 1 clinical trial evaluating VAS-101 (Vasceptor®) for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA). The study was conducted at Clinical Research Australia in Perth under the direction of Principal Investigator Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Publication and/or presentation of the data is expected in the coming months.

The 60-patient, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluated VAS-101, a proprietary curcumin gel, applied topically every other day for 28 days. The primary objective was to assess the effects of VAS-101 on pain in adults with chronic knee OA. Secondary objectives included evaluating the therapy's impact on safety and tolerability, quality of life, daily function, and the use of analgesics.

Dr. Lopresti commented:



"When taken orally, curcumin is limited by low absorption, which reduces its therapeutic potential. In this study, VAS-101 administered topically demonstrated promising pain-relieving effects in people with knee osteoarthritis. These findings suggest that Vascarta's Vasporta™ transdermal technology may overcome the bioavailability challenges of oral curcumin, enabling rapid, localized pain relief at much lower doses."

About VAS-101



Curcumin is a well-known natural compound with anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, but its clinical utility has been constrained by poor oral bioavailability. VAS-101 is a highly concentrated, patented curcumin gel formulated using Vascarta's proprietary Vasporta™ transdermal delivery platform, designed to enhance both local and systemic bioavailability.

Unmet Need in Knee Osteoarthritis



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 21% of U.S. adults were diagnosed with arthritis between 2019 and 2021, with the knee being the most affected joint (World Health Organization). Current treatment options often progress from oral medications to invasive interventions such as intra-articular corticosteroids, hyaluronic acid, platelet-rich plasma, or ultimately, surgical knee replacement. There remains a significant unmet need for non-invasive, effective, and well-tolerated therapies that can provide pain relief for patients, particularly those who cannot tolerate long-term NSAID use.

Leadership Perspective



"Osteoarthritis is one of the most prevalent and disabling chronic conditions," said Dr. Richard Prince, Vascarta Chairman, CEO & President. "The completion of this Phase 1 trial marks an important milestone in the development of VAS-101 and supports our vision to deliver a safer, effective, and non-invasive alternative for millions of patients worldwide."

About Vascarta



Vascarta is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on innovative topical and transdermal delivery of therapeutics for inflammatory conditions, with lead programs in osteoarthritis and sickle cell disease. For more information about Vascarta's clinical programs, please contact:

Dr. Richard Prince, Chairman, CEO & President – rprince@vascarta.com

Media Inquiries: David Hymson – dhymson@vascarta.com

