Vascarta and CUNY collaborate to improve chemotherapy efficacy and safety

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascarta has obtained the exclusive rights to a novel method of creating more effective cancer therapies with fewer side effects applying new and unique linker chemistry developed by the City College of New York (CUNY).

CUNY’s novel, patent-pending technology licensed by Vascarta involves linking proven anti-cancer therapeutics such as paclitaxel (Taxol®), gemcitabine (Gemzar®), doxorubicin (Adriamycin®), and methotrexate (Jylamvo®) with curcumin. Linking the anti-cancer agents to curcumin optimizes the effectiveness of both agents. The linker was designed to undergo breakage once the compound enters a cell.

Very promising preclinical animal results employing this technology have been seen in glioblastoma (brain tumors) and pancreatic cancer. In initial glioblastoma testing, two-thirds of traditionally incurable tumors went into remission. In initial pancreatic cancer testing, linked gemcitabine-curcumin molecule was efficiently dissolved in Vascarta’s proprietary gel (Vasporta™) and delivered both IP and transdermally with highly effective tumoricidal activity observed in both cases.

The efficacy of conventional chemotherapies is limited because cancer can prevent or retard the activation of the immune system within the tumor microenvironment. In addition, chemotherapeutics can cause oxidative stress and inflammation which can lead to side effects such as nausea, fatigue, nerve damage, appetite loss, brain fog, and others. Many of the current targeted immunotherapies trigger autoimmune responses that can cause significant side effects subsequent to therapy. Finally, most chemotherapeutics do not cross the blood-brain barrier rendering them ineffective against glioblastomas.

However, when conventional chemotherapies are linked with curcumin using CUNY’s method, beneficial immune system activation within the tumor environment occurs but without triggering systemic autoimmune responses Further, curcumin’s well-known antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties greatly reduce the typical negative side effects of chemotherapeutics. Further, the linked molecules can cross the blood-brain barrier expanding therapeutic options.

Future developments are expected when these linked molecules are used in combination with Vasporta™ which solubilizes the drugs and allows for transdermal delivery. This transdermal therapeutic approach is designed to provide a user friendly, more convenient and less painful delivery route compared to IV infusions.

Dr. Probal Banerjee (inventor of the linker chemistry and Professor of Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Neuroscience at CUNY) stated that “These new linked molecules are showing greatly increased anti-cancer efficacy, offering the possibility for a new cancer treatment paradigm.”

Dr. Joel Friedman, Professor, Department of Microbiology & Immunology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Scientific Founder & Chief Scientific Officer of Vascarta, Inc., stated, “Linked curcumin-chemotherapeutic compounds enhances curcumin’s bioavailability facilitating more convenient, non-parenteral administration in patients as well as reducing unwanted side effects.”

Dr. Richard Prince (CEO of Vascarta) stated “We believe these novel linked molecules will provide very meaningful benefits to patients. We look forward to partnering with pharmaceutical companies that have oncology interest and expertise to develop and market the resulting patent-protected compounds.”

About Vascarta

Vascarta Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company with its headquarters in New Jersey, USA. Vasporta™ is our patented transdermal gel drug delivery platform. Vasceptor® (transdermal curcumin gel), our first drug candidate, is a potent, non-habit-forming analgesic and anti-inflammatory compound. More information regarding Vascarta’s research and strategic alliance opportunities can be found at www.vascarta.com or by email to Vascarta’s CEO, Dr. Richard Prince, at rprince@vascarta.com.

About City University of New York

Founded in 1847 as the nation’s first free public institution of higher education, today CUNY serves more than 240,000 students of all ages and awards 50,000 degrees each year. To explore more detailed scientific information regarding the anti-cancer linker chemistry, email Dr. Probal Banerjee at probal.banerjee@csi.cuny.edu.

