SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in September 2026:

Vanda Logo

The Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Friday, September 11, 2026. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

The H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on Tuesday September 15, 2026. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The corporate presentations given at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-at-september-2026-investor-conferences-302868188.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Washington State Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Window cleaner using a squeegee to wash a window
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Anti-tau space begins to clarify as Biogen presents detailed data on antisense drug
July 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Man walking through a glowing upward arrow shaped doorway with light streaming in from the sky outside, hope, success, 3d render
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Tau-targeted Alzheimer’s treatments heat up while amyloid therapies persist
July 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney