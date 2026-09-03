Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at September 2026 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in September 2026:

The Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Friday, September 11, 2026. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

The H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on Tuesday September 15, 2026. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The corporate presentations given at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:



Kevin Moran



Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.



202-734-3400



pr@vandapharma.com

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore



Collected Strategies



VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com

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SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.