Valitor Presents New Preclinical Data Demonstrating VLTR-559, an Anti-VEGF Drug Candidate for Wet AMD with a Twice-Yearly “Treat-and-Release” Regimen, Exhibits Favorable Safety Profile Similar to Short-Acting Anti-VEGFs

Tolerability of VLTR-559 assessed at the anticipated clinical dose for less frequent dosing

Positive safety results observed across multiple measures of eye health, including intraocular pressure and ophthalmic examination scores

Data featured in a presentation at the Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum





BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering a new generation of ophthalmic medicines, today announced new data on VLTR-559, a long-acting anti-VEGF biologic in development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), was featured in a presentation at the Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum. Data from a non-human primate (NHP) study showed that VLTR-559 was well-tolerated at the anticipated clinical dose and exhibited similar preclinical tolerability to that of short-acting anti-VEGF therapies approved for wet AMD.

“We are excited to present our most recent in vivo safety data, which build on a series of highly promising results demonstrating VLTR-559 has the capacity to significantly redefine the treatment regimen for wet AMD,” said Wesley Jackson, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Valitor. “A well-tolerated and potent anti-VEGF therapy that is administered only twice a year has the potential to improve long-term outcomes for patients. Additionally, the availability of a longer-acting anti-VEGF can reduce the clinical costs associated with the more frequent doctor visits required by first generation therapies. VLTR-559 was designed to enable a simplified and reliable dosing schedule, a ‘treat-and-release’ regimen, that facilitates easier management of the disease by both patients and physicians.”

In a dose-finding NHP toxicology study, the administration of VLTR-559 was well tolerated. The semiquantitative preclinical ocular toxicology scoring (SPOTS) system was used to detect ocular inflammation. The SPOTS score for vitreous cells was equivalent or better than other marketed anti-VEGF therapies, no inflammation was observed in the aqueous chamber, and intraocular pressure remained constant. These in-life safety findings are consistent with other well-tolerated, approved intravitreal therapies.

About VLTR-559

VLTR-559 is a long-acting anti-VEGF therapy in development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Anti-VEGF therapy is the gold-standard treatment for wet AMD; however, first generation anti-VEGFs require a high burden of intravitreal injections and frequent office visits for disease monitoring to prevent losses in efficacy over the long-term. VLTR-559 was developed using the company’s proprietary multivalent polymer (MVP) technology platform to enable reliable dosing only twice yearly, with the overall goal of improving long-term efficacy. In preclinical studies, VLTR-559 exhibited safety and efficacy that was consistent with approved short-acting anti-VEGF therapies. The data showed that VLTR-559 remained in ocular tissues three to four times longer than first generation anti-VEGFs, demonstrating unprecedented durability at the target site without losing potency. Valitor is advancing VLTR-559 through IND-enabling activities.

About the MVP Technology

Valitor’s Multivalent Polymer (MVP) technology platform originated at U.C. Berkeley. The MVP platform is based on proprietary multivalent biopolymers that are coupled with bioactive molecules. The biopolymers and bioactive molecules are interchangeable, which enables Valitor to assemble novel macromolecular entities that are engineered to overcome a multitude of specific drug design challenges for their target indications. Unlike other methods of drug modification that are designed to modify individual drug properties, Valitor’s novel approach allows for independent control of multiple drug attributes, including pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic properties, improved target engagement/tissue localization, therapeutic durability, and improved safety. In research studies, Valitor’s novel compounds have shown 10-fold increases in potency, up to 5-fold increases in tissue retention, and excellent preclinical safety.

About Valitor

Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multivalent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is initially focused on developing long-acting molecules aimed at capturing several large markets in ophthalmology. Valitor’s lead product is a long-acting inhibitor of VEGF designed to reliably extend the duration of a single dose in humans to six months or more, which would offer a substantial benefit for the majority of patients that require dosing approximately every 8-12 weeks with the current market leaders. Valitor’s proprietary platform technology has been shown in preclinical models to safely enable intravitreal treatment with unprecedented target tissue durability and potency. For more information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.valitorbio.com/ or follow its LinkedIn page.

