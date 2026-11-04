Utah Medical Products, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend - November 3, 2026

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-one and one-half cents ($.315) per share of common stock payable on January 5, 2027 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2026. This is a 1.6% increase over the prior regular quarterly cash dividend.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact: Brian Koopman- (801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.

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