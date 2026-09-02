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UroGen Pharma to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date / Time:September 9th, at 3:00 PM ET
Format:Fireside Chat
Location:Boston, MA
Webcast Link:Here
  

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Date / Time:September 10th, at 2:10 PM ET
Format:Fireside Chat
Location:New York, NY
Webcast Link:Here
  

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date / Time:September 15th, at 9:00 AM ET
Format:Fireside Chat
Location:New York, NY
Webcast Link:Here
  

The webcasts from the conference will also be available on UroGen’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, and our second product is approved for adult patients with recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC. Both products are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.UroGen.com to learn more or follow us on X, @UroGenPharma.

INVESTORS:

Vincent Perrone
Senior Director, Investor Relations
vincent.perrone@urogen.com
609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA:

Cindy Romano
Director, Corporate Communications
cindy.romano@urogen.com
609-460-3566 ext. 1083


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