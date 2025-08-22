UroGen Pharma to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date / Time: September 3rd, at 2:15 PM ET Format: Fireside Chat Location: Boston, MA



Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date / Time: September 4th, at 3:55 PM ET Format: Fireside Chat Location: New York, NY



H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date / Time: September 8th, at 9:00 AM ET Format: Fireside Chat Location: New York, NY

The conference webcasts will be available through the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website. Replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, and our second product is the first and only FDA-approved medication for recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Both medicines are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on X (Twitter), @UroGenPharma.

INVESTORS:

Vincent Perrone

Senior Director, Investor Relations

vincent.perrone@urogen.com

609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA:

Cindy Romano

Director, Corporate Communications

cindy.romano@urogen.com

609-460-3583 ext. 1083