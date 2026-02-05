UroGen Pharma to Present at the Guggenheim Securities Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that management will present at the Guggenheim Securities Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit to take place on February 11-12, 2026.

Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

Date / Time: February 12, 2026, at 2:30 PM ET Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: here

The webcast from the conference will also be available on UroGen’s corporate website, under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, and UroGen’s second product is the first and only FDA-approved medication for patients with recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Both medicines are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey with operations in Israel. To learn more, visit www.urogen.com or follow us on X (Twitter), @UroGenPharma

INVESTORS:

Vincent Perrone

Senior Director, Investor Relations

vincent.perrone@urogen.com

609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA:

Cindy Romano

Director, Corporate Communications

cindy.romano@urogen.com

609-460-3583 ext. 1083