Upstream Bio to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 25, 2026 | 
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced that Rand Sutherland, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Upstream Bio, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, Boston, MA
    Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Fireside Chat - 9:50 a.m. ET
  • 2026 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL
    Monday, March 9, 2026, Fireside Chat - 1:40 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under the Events tab on the Investors section of Upstream Bio’s website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcasts will be posted on the Company's website following the presentations.

About Upstream Bio
Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. The Company is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. The Company has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), severe asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Upstream Bio’s team is committed to maximizing verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today’s standard of care. To learn more, please visit www.upstreambio.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Meggan Buckwell
Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
ir@upstreambio.com


Upstream Bio
