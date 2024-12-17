Upstream Bio Appoints Allison Ambrose as General Counsel

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced that the Company has appointed Allison Ambrose, J.D. as General Counsel. Ms. Ambrose is a senior legal leader with more than 15 years of experience providing counsel on a wide range of matters including corporate governance, securities law and compliance, and capital markets and corporate development transactions. Ms. Ambrose will oversee all aspects of Upstream’s legal function and join the Company’s executive leadership team.

“I am thrilled to welcome Allison to the Upstream Bio team,” said Rand Sutherland, M.D., Upstream Bio’s Chief Executive Officer. “Allison’s extensive experience in the biotech industry has come from helping numerous growth-stage companies work towards their business goals. Her legal and strategic counsel will be critically important as we optimize the Company to focus on our key objective of successfully developing verekitug across multiple indications.”

“I am excited to join Upstream at this pivotal time in the Company’s development, particularly as a newly public company,” added Ms. Ambrose. “Upstream is well positioned to address unmet needs in severe respiratory disorders with verekitug. I look forward to working with the team to continue to advance verekitug as we seek to make an impact for patients with serious inflammatory diseases.”

Ms. Ambrose joins Upstream from Skyhawk Therapeutics where she served as General Counsel with responsibility for the legal and compliance functions. Previously, she held legal leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Ginkgo Bioworks, a publicly-traded biotechnology company, and Orchard Therapeutics, a then-publicly traded biotechnology company that was acquired in January 2024. In each of these roles, Allison provided legal direction in areas including corporate governance, securities compliance, capital markets and strategic business transactions, and other corporate matters. Prior to her in-house legal roles, Allison was a corporate associate at Ropes & Gray LLP where she advised public and private companies primarily in the life sciences industry. Allison holds a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. from the University of Tennessee.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. The Company is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin, a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. The Company has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and plans to initiate development in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Upstream Bio’s team is committed to maximizing verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today’s standard of care. To learn more, please visit www.upstreambio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended.

