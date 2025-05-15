SUBSCRIBE
Updated: Myriad Genetics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences - May 14, 2025

May 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

Correction: Time of BofA Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced that management plans to participate in the following investor healthcare conferences:

  • The BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference – fireside chat at 6:00 pm ET (updated) on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – fireside chat at 2:00 pm ET on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Live and archived webcasts of all presentations can be viewed at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact 
Matt Scalo 
(801) 584-3532 
IR@myriad.com 

Media Contact 
Kate Schraml
(224) 875-4493
PR@myriad.com  


