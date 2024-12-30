SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

UPDATE – Alignment Healthcare to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

ORANGE, Calif. , Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today announced that it will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11:15 a.m. PST.

A webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Investor Contact
Harrison Zhuo
hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac