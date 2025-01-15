University Medical Centre Ljubljana and University Hospital of Maribor Elevate Antimicrobial Stewardship with DoseMeRx

Individual Hospitals Support National Standardization of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Across Slovenia

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoseMe, a leader in model-informed precision dosing (MIPD), announced the University Medical Centre Ljubljana and University Hospital of Maribor have implemented DoseMeRx, an innovative therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) platform. This marks a significant advancement in antimicrobial stewardship in Slovenia.

Led by Clinical Pharmacist Tomi Laptoš at Ljubljana and Maja Petre at Maribor Hospital, both initiatives reflect a commitment to modernizing clinical pharmacy practices by transitioning from traditional approaches to a precise, data-driven methodology that optimizes patient care.

Revolutionizing Antimicrobial Stewardship

Historically, TDM at the hospitals relied on manual adjustments and clinician intuition, resulting in variable outcomes. “We had drug concentration data but lacked a precision-based approach to dose optimization,” said Laptoš. “DoseMeRx empowers us to use accurate, patient-specific data to actively refine dosing regimens and enhance care.”

Inspired by successful implementations at peer institutions such as the University Center of Ljubljana and Maribor, the hospitals customized DoseMeRx to align with their clinical workflows and needs, ensuring a seamless transition to this advanced technology.

Phased Implementation with National Impact

Maribor Hospital began by piloting DoseMeRx in select wards, identifying key stakeholders to champion the program and fine-tune its integration. Following the pilot’s success, plans are in motion to expand DoseMeRx adoption across both hospitals and ultimately scale it nationwide.

As part of a national agreement, MIPD services are included in Slovenia’s health insurance plan, ensuring equitable access to high-quality care across all hospitals.

“Our mission is to make these cutting-edge services accessible to every patient, regardless of location,” said Maja Petre, Clinical pharmacist at University Clinical Centre Maribor. “Overcoming systemic challenges, such as securing funding from the Health Insurance Institute of Slovenia, is critical to realizing this vision.”

Challenges, Benefits and Future Directions

The National Agreement led by University Hospital of Maribor ensures equitable access to advanced TDM services, supports financial sustainability through health insurance coverage, enables scalable applications for additional therapies, and fosters collaboration among healthcare providers for improved patient outcomes. While the program’s inclusion in the national health system represents a significant milestone, scaling further requires ongoing funding approvals amidst competitive healthcare budgets.

The focus remains on antibiotics, but the hospitals plan to broaden DoseMeRx’s application to other medications, optimizing dosing regimens and enhancing adherence to international guidelines. These efforts underscore the integral role of pharmacists in treatment decisions and patient safety.

The adoption of DoseMeRx marks a transformative step toward data-driven, personalized care in Slovenia, empowering pharmacists to collaborate actively with physicians using real-time data to enhance patient outcomes and elevate their role within healthcare teams. The University Medical Centre Ljubljana’s leadership sets a global benchmark for leveraging innovative TDM solutions to improve care quality and efficiency. For a deeper dive into this groundbreaking shift, read the detailed blog post HERE.

