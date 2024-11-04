United Imaging Healthcare Announces Q3 2024 Results with Revenue of January to September of 6.95 Billion CNY

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (SSE: 688271), a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Reflecting its development strategy and strategic R&D investments, the company reported that revenue of January to September is 6.95 billion CNY, with net income attributable to shareholders reaching 0.67 billion CNY.

In 2024, United Imaging Healthcare has significantly increased its R&D efforts to pioneer high-end medical technologies and support the digital transformation of healthcare institutions. To date, over ten innovative United Imaging Healthcare products have received market approval,* including:

uLinac HalosTx, an integrated CT circular linear accelerator

uMI Panvivo, a robust new PET/CT platform

uMI Panorama GS, a next-generation, 148cm whole-body PET/CT system

uOmnispace, a hospital-grade intelligent post-processing software suite

These innovations, with the uMI Panorama molecular imaging solution as a key highlight, have gained international recognition. uMI Panorama has been installed at premier institutions in the United States. And, at the EANM 2024 the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) annual congress, United Imaging Healthcare launched its next-generation PET/CT system, the uMI Panvivo, which will be unveiled for U.S. audiences at the Radiologic Society of North America annual meeting in Chicago, as part of an innovation launch featuring multiple new products in several modalities.

Committed to advancing medical innovation through exceptional R&D capabilities and industry leadership, United Imaging Healthcare was recently honored on the Fortune China Tech 50 for 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores United Imaging Healthcare’s role in pioneering healthcare technology and elevating standards in medical imaging and patient care globally.

*not all products noted are clinically or commercially available in the U.S.

About United Imaging Healthcare

At United Imaging Healthcare, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, the United States, Poland, Dubai, and other parts of the world. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change. To learn more, visit https://www.united-imaging.com

