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uniQure to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

April 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

~ uniQure to host earnings call on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs will report first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Management will then host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast under the Events & Presentations section of uniQure’s website at https://www.uniqure.com/investors-media/events-presentations, and following the event a replay will be archived for 90 days. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should access the live call by dialing (646) 307-1963 or toll-free (800) 715-9871 and entering conference ID 4607289. If you are joining the conference call, please join 15 minutes before the start time.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure’s gene therapy for hemophilia B – an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development – represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:    FOR MEDIA:
Chiara Russo  Tom Malone
Direct: 781-491-4371 Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-306-9137  Mobile:339-223-8541  
c.russo@uniQure.com  t.malone@uniQure.com



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