Uniphar Rebrands On Demand Business to Uniphar Global Sourcing, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Offering

Dublin, Ireland 17th July 2025 – Leading global healthcare services provider, Uniphar, has launched Uniphar | Global Sourcing, a new identity for its On Demand business that strengthens its position as a strategic sourcing partner across international healthcare markets. The new name reflects the evolving role of the business as a strategic global partner to manufacturers and healthcare providers worldwide in sourcing and delivering essential medicines.

The rebrand is a key step in Uniphar’s broader strategy to integrate its global operations, boost internal collaboration, and offer a seamless, high-value experience for customers, partners, and suppliers.

As the first step in this transition, BModesto Group - headquartered in the Netherlands - will adopt the Uniphar brand at the group level and operate as Uniphar | Global Sourcing in the market. Brands including BModesto, BMclinical, BMmedical, Doncaster Pharma, SynCo Pharma, Uniphar Clinical, Durbin UK, Durbin PTSI US, Pharmasource, Ostomysource and Orspec Pharma will retain their local names while benefiting from the scale and synergies of the global platform.

“The rebrand to Uniphar | Global Sourcing marks a significant milestone in our commitment to building an integrated and agile global sourcing business,” said Dermot Ryan, COO, Uniphar. “BModesto Group’s transition is the first of several steps in strengthening our identity, simplifying market engagement, and enhancing our sourcing and supply value propositions worldwide.”

“This strategic repositioning unites teams across the business,” Ryan continued, “enabling faster response times, smarter solutions, stronger global partnerships, and ultimately, better access to medicines for patients worldwide.”

With the integration of Global Sourcing, Uniphar offers a truly end-to-end pharmaceutical services platform, supporting clients across the full product lifecycle, from early access and clinical supply to commercial distribution and global market expansion.

Uniphar | Global Sourcing complements the company’s Pharma services capabilities and broadens its reach through new, strategically located facilities in the US and Europe, positioning the business to better serve clients and partners in both developed and emerging markets.

This strengthened infrastructure enables Uniphar to deliver medicines and medical products to over 180 countries, supported by a global workforce of more than 3,500 employees. The integration of these capabilities creates a unique and scalable offering that meets the evolving needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers worldwide.

For more information about Global Sourcing, visit www.uniphar.com/globalsourcing.

