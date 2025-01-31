Ultimovacs ASA Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides General Business Update

Oslo, January 31, 2025: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies against cancer, announces its fourth quarter 2024 results today.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Update

Highlights

On December 17, 2024, Ultimovacs announced an agreement to combine its business with Zelluna Immunotherapy AS and the intention to launch a fully committed private placement. Zelluna Immunotherapy is a privately held company pioneering the development of “off the shelf” T- Cell Receptor Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. As part of the Business Combination, the Company will acquire 100% of the shares in Zelluna, and issue 147,991,521 shares to the existing shareholders of Zelluna. Furthermore, the fully committed Private Placement will comprise of the issuance of 19,873,071 shares at a subscription price of NOK 2.60 per share, raising gross proceeds of approx. MNOK 51.7.

The objectives of the combined company, Zelluna ASA, will be as follows:

Advance the world’s first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK program, ZI-MA4-1, into first-in-human clinical studies treating solid cancers

Develop the TCR-NK pipeline

Seek to unlock MultiClick technology potential

Wrap up the UV1 program

Financial update

Total operating expenses amounted to MNOK 121.0 in Q4 2024, and MNOK 223.7 in FY2024. MNOK 4.3 of the operating expenses was related to impairment of UV1 patents, and MNOK 68.2 related to impairment of licenses and goodwill covering the TET-technology, in total MNOK 72.5. Please see further information below.

in Q4 2024, and in FY2024. MNOK 4.3 of the operating expenses was related to impairment of UV1 patents, and MNOK 68.2 related to impairment of licenses and goodwill covering the TET-technology, in total MNOK 72.5. Please see further information below. Total loss was MNOK 107.7 for the period and MNOK 201.1 in FY2024.

for the period and in FY2024. Net negative cash flow from operations was MNOK 24.7 in Q4 2024, and MNOK 163.4 in FY2024. Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, not including currency effects, was MNOK 23.4 during Q4 2024, and MNOK 157.1 in FY2024. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MNOK 107.4 as per December 31, 2024.

in Q4 2024, and in FY2024. Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, not including currency effects, was during Q4 2024, and in FY2024. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to as per December 31, 2024. Write-down of asset values in Ultimovacs: As a reflection of the priorities of the combined company and the implicit valuation of Ultimovacs in the Business Combination, Ultimovacs has fully written down certain assets, with a negative, non-cash P&L effect of MNOK 72.5.

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies against cancer. The product candidate UV1 is an off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to enhance the benefits of immunotherapy and improve cancer treatment efficacy for patients. UV1 triggers an immune response against the shared cancer antigen telomerase, a target present in 85-90% of all cancer indications across disease stages.

Ultimovacs is investigating the safety and efficacy of UV1 in a wide-ranging clinical development program including various cancer indications and different immunotherapy combinations. The ongoing Phase II program comprises five randomized clinical trials in melanoma, mesothelioma, head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. More than 640 patients in the U.S., Europe, and Australia are being enrolled in all Phase I and Phase II trials in the current program.

Furthermore, Ultimovacs is developing a novel conjugation technology, initially formed to support the expansion of our vaccine pipeline. With the objective of driving value and future pipeline growth, this flexible conjugation technology has the potential to be broadly applicable to a variety of therapeutic modalities, such as innovative drug conjugates with favorable pharmacological properties, and in multiple disease areas.

Ultimovacs and the shareholders of Zelluna Immunotherapy AS have entered into a definitive business combination agreement to combine the two companies in a share exchange transaction.

Ultimovacs is listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE:ULTI).

