Ultima Genomics to Advance Pangenome-Aware Whole Genome Sequencing Analysis at Population Scale in Collaboration with NVIDIA, using Google’s DeepVariant

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, a leader in ultra-high-throughput DNA sequencing, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to enable pangenome-aware whole genome sequencing (WGS) analysis at unprecedented scale.

With the rapidly accelerating adoption of whole genome sequencing by health systems, national precision medicine programs, and biobanks globally, pangenome-aware analysis has become an important tool to enable higher sensitivity and precision of NGS and to reduce genome reference bias by capturing global human genetic diversity. By combining Ultima's high-output, cost-efficient sequencing platform with accelerated GPU-enhanced computational approaches from NVIDIA and Google's open source DeepVariant for pangenome graph alignment and variant calling, Ultima aims to make pangenome-aware WGS variant calling practical for large-scale whole genome sequencing efforts, including population studies, transitioning from panel-based approaches to WGS, and frontier biological research.

The work includes joint benchmarking and validation of pangenome-aware approaches using genetically diverse human genomes, comparing workflows based on pangenome graph alignment with traditional linear-reference pipelines against high-confidence ground truth data. The teams are evaluating workflows based on community pangenome resources such as the Human Pangenome Reference Consortium (HPRC) and Google DeepVariant best practices for pangenome-aware variant calling, with the goal of identifying robust, scalable approaches suitable for real-world deployment.

In parallel, Ultima is working with partners on infrastructure and system design optimized for cost-effective pangenome and WGS analysis, enabling researchers to efficiently process massive sequencing datasets while retaining flexibility to adopt future methods and data models. Ultima's internal implementations achieve significant computational efficiency gains and acceleration by combining on-board CPU approaches with NVIDIA accelerated computing. Additionally, NVIDIA Parabricks provides GPU-accelerated versions of Giraffe and DeepVariant to meet the computational demands of population-scale sequencing projects.

"Pangenomes are a critical next step for capturing global human genetic diversity and improving the accuracy of genomic analysis," said Gilad Almogy, CEO of Ultima Genomics. "With large-scale WGS initiatives accelerating globally, this work with NVIDIA and Google allows us to pair ultra high-scale sequencing with GPU-accelerated pangenome graph analysis to move these methods from research concepts into capabilities that can be operationally deployed to support large-scale efforts."

"New pangenome methods dramatically improve the accuracy of genomic analyses," said Andrew Carroll of Google Research. "By combining Google's open source methods to detect genetic variants with the unparalleled scale of Ultima sequencing and the speed of NVIDIA, the genomics community can start a flywheel where new datasets further improve diagnostics and drug discovery and create tools and analysis standards openly available to the broader science community."

The joint work reflects a shared commitment to open, future-proof genomic ecosystems and lays the foundation for expansion beyond DNA sequencing into additional modalities over time.

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information, and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

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