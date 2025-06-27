SUBSCRIBE
Ultima Genomics Selected to Support the World’s Largest Proteomics Studies to Date Led by Regeneron Genetics Center

June 27, 2025 | 
2 min read

FREMONT, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, a developer of an innovative new ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture, today announced that its UG 100 ™ sequencing platform has been selected to support Regeneron Genetics Center® (RGC™) and its recently launched U.S. large-scale proteomics study. The study, comprised of 200,000 blood serum samples secured by RGC from its long-standing research collaboration with Geisinger Health System, will be combined with the recently announced UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project, the largest proteomics study undertaken to date, which will also utilize Ultima's UG 100 sequencing platform for the analysis of 600,000 samples from UK consented participants. Combined, these studies reflect the growing role of high-throughput, cost-efficient sequencing in enabling large-scale counting applications across proteomics and other emerging omics fields.

"These RGC proteomics studies build on the growing momentum we are seeing..."

For these efforts, RGC will utilize the Olink Explore HT platform and Ultima's UG 100 platform. Ultima's technology was selected for its scalability, efficiency, and suitability for large population-level studies requiring high-throughput data generation.

"We are pleased to continue supporting the ever-expanding large-scale proteomics studies that have the potential to drive important scientific and clinical insights," said Gilad Almogy, founder and CEO of Ultima Genomics. "These RGC proteomics studies build on the growing momentum we are seeing for population-scale proteomics and counting applications powered by Ultima's sequencing platform."

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

