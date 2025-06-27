Ultima Genomics Selected to Support the World’s Largest Proteomics Studies to Date Led by Regeneron Genetics Center

FREMONT, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, a developer of an innovative new ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture, today announced that its UG 100 ™ sequencing platform has been selected to support Regeneron Genetics Center® (RGC™) and its recently launched U.S. large-scale proteomics study. The study, comprised of 200,000 blood serum samples secured by RGC from its long-standing research collaboration with Geisinger Health System, will be combined with the recently announced UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project, the largest proteomics study undertaken to date, which will also utilize Ultima's UG 100 sequencing platform for the analysis of 600,000 samples from UK consented participants. Combined, these studies reflect the growing role of high-throughput, cost-efficient sequencing in enabling large-scale counting applications across proteomics and other emerging omics fields.

For these efforts, RGC will utilize the Olink Explore HT platform and Ultima's UG 100 platform. Ultima's technology was selected for its scalability, efficiency, and suitability for large population-level studies requiring high-throughput data generation.

"We are pleased to continue supporting the ever-expanding large-scale proteomics studies that have the potential to drive important scientific and clinical insights," said Gilad Almogy, founder and CEO of Ultima Genomics. "These RGC proteomics studies build on the growing momentum we are seeing for population-scale proteomics and counting applications powered by Ultima's sequencing platform."

