Ultima Genomics Major Sequencing Award for Singapore’s National Precision Medicine (NPM) Program Phase III

Marks Ultima's first major win to support a national-scale clinical whole genome sequencing initiative

NPM Phase III will leverage Ultima's UG200 Platform and recent advancements that enable large-scale applications, including Solaris 2.0 Chemistry, launched in February 2026.

Ultima will partner with Lucence, a leading Singapore-based clinical lab offering clinical and oncology applications, and QIAGEN, the leader in technologies enabling end-to-end clinical sequencing workflows

SINGAPORE and FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, a company offering a new architecture for enabling ultra-high-throughput next generation sequencing, today announced that its UG200 Sequencing Platform has been selected for the SG-INSIGHT study, a cohort under Phase III of Singapore's National Precision Medicine (NPM) program, a national initiative focused on advancing the integration of genomics into clinical workflows and healthcare delivery. Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE) is the central coordinating office for the NPM program. The award coincides with recent advancements in Ultima's technology that enable high-quality, large-scale, and low-cost whole genome sequencing, including the launch of Ultima's UG200 Sequencing Platform and Solaris 2.0 chemistry in February 2026. Ultima will support the program through a collaboration with Singapore-based Lucence, a Singapore-based precision medicine leader, and QIAGEN, a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions.

NPM Phase III significantly expands the scale and scope of Singapore's precision medicine effort to about 450,000 individuals — nearly one in 10 Singapore residents — with a significant shift toward participants receiving medical treatment and healthcare services. Unlike Phase II, which focused on healthy individuals, Phase III includes patients across a wide spectrum of health conditions from Singapore's three public healthcare clusters: NHG Health, National University Health System (NUHS) and SingHealth. NPM Phase III is intended to generate evidence to support the safe and effective rollout of genetic screening and future integration of genomics into public healthcare.

The selection of Ultima technology as part of the Consortium led by Lucence follows an extensive evaluation process. Throughout the process, Ultima and its consortium partners demonstrated a comprehensive approach that addressed quality, clinical readiness, pricing and innovation using Ultima's latest technology, including the UG200 system, Solaris 2.0 chemistry, and bioinformatics analytics.

"This award is an important milestone for Ultima Genomics and demonstrates significant advancements to our platform that unlock whole genome sequencing for clinical applications at scale, at low cost, and with high-quality data. NPM Phase III's SG-INSIGHT cohort is an excellent example of how Ultima's drive towards lower costs can support national-scale precision medicine initiatives across geographies worldwide. It also shows how the UG200 can enable our customers and partners to support cost-sensitive initiatives," said Gilad Almogy, Chief Executive Officer of Ultima Genomics. "We are honored to work alongside Lucence and QIAGEN in Singapore and to contribute to a program that is advancing the integration of genomics into healthcare. NPM Phase III's SG-INSIGHT represents an important opportunity to demonstrate how innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence can accelerate precision medicine at a population scale."

Under the collaboration, Lucence will provide end-to-end clinical program management and local operational leadership, QIAGEN will support sample preparation and automation workflows, and Ultima will provide sequencing and genomic analysis capabilities designed to enable high-quality, scalable, clinical-grade whole-genome sequencing. Together, the consortium aims to support the successful execution of NPM Phase III and to establish a model for future national genomics initiatives.

The award further strengthens Ultima's presence in the Asia-Pacific region and underscores the company's ongoing commitment to advancing population genomics, precision medicine, oncology, rare disease research, and emerging clinical applications across global healthcare systems. SG-INSIGHT is expected to serve as a key reference program as governments, healthcare providers, and research institutions explore broader adoption of precision medicine.

Singapore has established itself as a global leader in biomedical innovation and precision medicine. Through collaboration with local healthcare, research, and industry partners, Ultima aims to contribute to the development of a sustainable genomics ecosystem that supports scientific advancement, clinical innovation, and long-term healthcare impact.

Ultima continues to advance its sequencing and analysis capabilities to support clinical whole genome sequencing at population scale. These efforts include the recent launch of paired-end sequencing and the development of pangenome-aware WGS analysis, which is expected to be available by year-end 2026. Together, these capabilities will expand the flexibility of Ultima's technology for whole-genome and other large-scale sequencing applications.

https://www.ultimagenomics.com/

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information, and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com .

About Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE)

Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE) leads the National Precision Medicine (NPM) programme, advancing genomics to improve health and grow Singapore's biomedical sector. Phase II sequenced 100,000 Singaporeans, while Phase III, in partnership with Singapore's three healthcare clusters, is evaluating how genomics can be integrated into clinical care responsibly.

PRECISE is a programme of the Consortium for Clinical Research and Innovation, Singapore (CRIS). NPM Phase II is supported by the National Research Foundation, Singapore under the White Space funding (MOH-000588 and MOH-001264) and administered by the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) through the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Office, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd. NPM Phase III is supported by the Singapore MOH through the NMRC Office, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd under the NMRC NPM Phase III Funding Initiative (MOH-001734).

www.npm.sg

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated benefits from participation in Singapore's National Precision Medicine Program, the expected impact of the NPM Phase III initiative, future sequencing volumes and program expansion opportunities, advancement of precision medicine, growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific and other regions, development of future collaborations, and potential clinical and commercial applications of Ultima's technologies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include program timelines, regulatory developments, market conditions, clinical validation outcomes, operational execution, technological performance, and other risks associated with the commercialization and adoption of genomic technologies. Ultima Genomics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Ultima Genomics