Ultima Genomics Introduces the Next Generation of Sequencing at Scale with the Launch of the UG200™ Series and Next Generation Solaris 2.0 Workflows Delivering Higher Output, Better Performance and More Flexible Wafer Configurations

Twice the output, half the runtime, and half the footprint of the UG 100® with greater flexibility and improved genomic coverage

Introducing two new high-throughput instrument configurations accessible for as low as $850,000

Next-gen amplification eliminates the need for a dedicated ePCR instrument and greatly improves coverage in clinically relevant regions of the genome, while maintaining Ultima's SNVQ-60 accuracy

2x increase in output to 20B reads per wafer with additional 10B and 5B wafer output configurations for maximal flexibility coming in the second half of 2026

Automated queueing of up to 10 wafers enabling 24x7 sequencing with single shift operations for up to 30 wafers per week at 300 base read length or 60 wafers at 150 base read length

More than 60,000 30x WGS per year on the UG200 Ultra or 30,000 30x WGS on the UG200

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, Inc., a developer of ultra-high-throughput sequencing systems, continues its mission to enable sequencing at scale with the unveiling of the UG200 Series and next generation Solaris 2.0 workflows, which provide higher output, better performance and faster turnaround time with flexible wafer configurations and lower instrumentation pricing. Together, these advancements move Ultima closer to its vision of delivering sequencing at the necessary scale to drive the next era of biology and enable applications like comprehensive cancer monitoring, AI-powered discovery, and global population-scale genomics. Ultima will showcase these innovative technologies at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Conference on February 25, 2026.

"The UG200 Series and Solaris 2.0 represent a major milestone in our mission to drive sequencing at scale with another leap forward in throughput, cost, automation, and accessibility," said Gilad Almogy, founder and CEO of Ultima Genomics. "Collectively, the UG200 Series and Solaris 2.0 showcase the continued scalability and flexibility of our technology and our intense focus on driving the next era of genomics for data-hungry applications."

Launching the UG200 Series with faster run times, half the footprint, and improved usability and flexibility

Ultima has announced the launch of its newest generation of sequencing instruments, the UG200 and the UG200 Ultra, dramatically reducing the footprint and weight of the system with a simple and elegant design and enabling a 1-day turnaround time from library to data, for improved usability and increased scale.

The UG200 Series consists of two flexible configurations allowing customers to choose the system that best matches their throughput requirements today:

The UG200 Ultra dual-wafer platform offers extreme throughput capabilities for sequencing over 60,000 whole genomes per year at 30x coverage while also preserving flexibility for smaller, faster sequencing runs. The UG200 Ultra, priced at $1,250,000, features powerful next generation compute capabilities, enabling faster data rates and a total wafer output of up to 60 wafers per week for certain applications. An optional benchtop liquid handler for the Solaris 2.0 amplification process is available at $125,000 for customers that do not wish to integrate into their existing lab automation.

offers extreme throughput capabilities for sequencing over 60,000 whole genomes per year at 30x coverage while also preserving flexibility for smaller, faster sequencing runs. The UG200 Ultra, priced at $1,250,000, features powerful next generation compute capabilities, enabling faster data rates and a total wafer output of up to 60 wafers per week for certain applications. An optional benchtop liquid handler for the Solaris 2.0 amplification process is available at $125,000 for customers that do not wish to integrate into their existing lab automation. The UG200 single-wafer platform expands access to Ultima's innovative wafer-based architecture with a U.S. list price as low as $850,000, not including the optional benchtop liquid handler, delivering both immediate capability and long-term scalability, and can be upgraded to the UG200 Ultra via an in-field upgrade package.

The UG200 Series has been in early access and is now available for purchase with shipments beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

Launching the next generation Solaris 2.0 workflows with improved genomic coverage while also enabling reduced system footprint, more operational flexibility, and improved user experience

Ultima has also announced the launch of its next generation Solaris 2.0 workflows leveraging next generation amplification technology to significantly improve coverage uniformity and performance in complex regions of the genome, while continuing to deliver Ultima's extreme SNVQ-60 accuracy. These advancements result in dramatically better performance in clinically relevant regions of the genome and provide low cost and high quality for germline whole genome sequencing applications and extreme accuracy for liquid biopsy applications.

Ultima's next generation amplification departs from its previous technology requiring emulsions and does not require a separate ePCR amplification station. Customers will be able to deploy the sample preparation and amplification steps of Ultima workflows directly on existing standard liquid handling platforms or purchase an out-of-the-box benchtop liquid handler optimized for Ultima's platform. In the future, Ultima will also support integration of sample preparation and amplification with a diverse array of library preparation methods providing deeper integration within existing workflows and improved operator experience.

Ultima's Solaris 2.0 workflows are available for purchase today.

Solaris 2.0 Max enabling more output, increased flexibility and broader compatibility coming in 2H 2026

In addition to the Solaris 2.0 workflows, Ultima is also announcing Solaris 2.0 Max, which will provide up to 20 billion reads per wafer. This ultra-high throughput wafer will be complemented with 10B "half wafer" and 5B "quarter wafer" configurations, delivering enhanced flexibility and empowering customers to scale output as needed. 20 billion reads per wafer represents a 2x increase in per wafer output relative to the existing Solaris workflows and will enable sequencing of more than 60,000 30x coverage whole genomes per year on a single UG200 Ultra instrument. The Solaris 2.0 Max workflows and 10B "half wafer" and 5B "quarter wafer" configurations will be available in the second half of 2026 with pricing to be announced ahead of launch.

Ultima will also be launching paired-end sequencing capabilities to enable new application areas and provide broader workflow compatibility and improved performance in certain key applications. Paired-end capabilities will be available on the UG200 Series with details to be announced by year end.

Disrupting the painful upgrade cycle: Ultima to make these advancements available to UG 100 customers

Ultima remains committed to addressing pain points for sequencing customers and will support its existing customers by making the Solaris 2.0 workflows and other future innovations, such as Solaris 2.0 Max, compatible with UG 100 instruments in the field and the UG200 Series. All UG 100 customers will be able to benefit from the improved performance, flexibility and user experience enabled by these next generation workflows via in-field instrument upgrades to move to the UG 100 Plus starting immediately. With the launch of Solaris 2.0 Max, the UG 100 Plus will have nearly 4x the annual production as compared to the UG 100 at its initial commercial launch at AGBT in 2024.

What customers are saying:

"We have achieved a highly successful commercial implementation of Ultima sequencing in Macrogen/Psomagen, with demonstrated success in delivering large-scale single-cell sequencing projects as a designated service provider for the CZI Billion Cells Project," said Dr. Jeong-Sun Seo, Chairman and CEO of Macrogen. "We've seen continued increased demand for the high-quality and economic advantages of Ultima sequencing for a range of applications. Macrogen has now expanded the fleet of Ultima sequencers to serve the global community, with installations at Macrogen APAC in Singapore and Macrogen Europe. We're pleased to be among the first adopters of Ultima's groundbreaking Solaris 2.0 and UG200 Sequencing Platform and look forward to spearheading the global Personal Genome Sequencing Initiative with cutting-edge technologies."

"We are running our UG 100 fleet in full production, handling over 100,000 whole genome samples a month," said Dr. Arjan Bormans, Chief Scientific Officer of Gene by Gene. "We only started using Ultima's new sample prep and amplification tech late last year, but it's held up - reliable, solid data, and easy to run. The smaller footprint and faster turnaround fit our high–throughput setup, and we moved it from testing to full production in under a quarter."

"At Sanger, reducing the cost of sequencing is central to unlocking larger, more impactful datasets for the Institute and the wider research community," said Dr Carl Anderson, Head of Human Genetics at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. "For the Human Genetics programme, the move from Ultima's UG 100 to the UG200 supports our mission to generate longitudinal multiomics data linked to deep phenotypes, making whole genome sequencing routine for cohorts that were previously constrained to targeted panels. The UG200 increases throughput and efficiency, supporting Sanger-wide goals for scale and impact while accelerating scientific discovery and clinical translation."

"We're very excited by what Solaris 2.0 enables," said Kenny Beckman, PhD, Director, Genomics Core at University of Minnesota. "The new pre-run workflow is simpler and much faster. It will streamline operations and improve turnaround time. We've seen a marked improvement in the human WGS benchmarking F1 score, and we look forward to the more balanced genomic coverage that Solaris 2.0 will provide."

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information, and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

Ultima Media Contact

Vikki Herrera



408-206-7009



vikki@oakstreetcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultima-genomics-introduces-the-next-generation-of-sequencing-at-scale-with-the-launch-of-the-ug200-series-and-next-generation-solaris-2-0-workflows-delivering-higher-output-better-performance-and-more-flexible-wafer-configuratio-302694374.html

SOURCE Ultima Genomics