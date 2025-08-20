Ultima Genomics and Gene by Gene Partner to Expand Global Access to High-Quality, Low-Cost Sequencing on the UG 100™ Platform

Collaboration Extends Global Reach of High-Performance Genomic Sequencing on the UG 100™ Platform

FREMONT, Calif. and HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, Inc., developer of the UG 100™ next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform, and Gene by Gene, a leading global provider of advanced genetic testing and genomic services, today announced a partnership to broaden worldwide access to high-quality, cost-effective DNA sequencing.

Through this collaboration, Gene by Gene will join Ultima's growing network of Certified Service Providers—offering whole genome sequencing and other genomic applications on the UG 100. Leveraging Ultima's scalable sequencing architecture, Gene by Gene will deliver industry-leading DNA analysis services for clinical, research, direct-to-consumer (DTC), and forensic applications. They will join current Certified Service Provider partners including Broad Clinical Labs, Inocras, Macrogen, New York Genome Center, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Novogene, Psomagen, and the University of Minnesota Genomics Center.

"Ultima Genomics' unique sequencing platform architecture supports a range of genomics applications by providing cost-effective sequencing at unprecedented scale," said Jay Therrien, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer of Ultima Genomics. "We are excited to partner with Gene by Gene to expand access to the UG 100 for researchers and organizations around the world."

"Gene by Gene has always been committed to making advanced genetic testing more accessible without compromising quality," said Josh Wittner, President of Gene by Gene. "Partnering with Ultima allows us to harness the power of the UG 100 to deliver exceptional sequencing output and affordability to our clients globally. It opens new opportunities for discovery, innovation, and impact."

The collaboration will leverage the UG 100 sequencing platform and UG 100 Solaris™, Ultima's recently launched chemistry, improved software, and simplified workflows. Solaris provides a more than 50% increase in sequencing output per run over the prior chemistry—up to 10 to 12 billion reads per wafer—while reducing sequencing costs and enabling simplified workflows for customers.

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com/

Gene by Gene is a world leader in genetic testing services with over 20 years of experience. Our laboratory holds accreditation from multiple agencies, including CAP, CLIA, New York State Department of Health, California Department of Public Health, and AABB. With a cutting-edge laboratory and highly trained team of experts, we are committed to excellence in the field of genetic analysis. To learn more about Gene by Gene, visit www.genebygene.com .

