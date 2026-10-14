UCB Launches Wear It Out, a Community-Driven Program Created For and With People Living With Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Plaque Psoriasis, and Psoriatic Arthritis

The Wear It Out program was created with and for patient advocates to reduce stigma and increase awareness of the everyday, often unseen compromises and decisions people make because of their conditions.

Artist Sophia Yeshi brought real stories of people living with HS, PSO, and PsA to life in the form of a t-shirt, transforming them into a wearable expression of connection and self-expression.

If you're living with HS, PSO, or PsA, visit GoWearItOut.com

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of Wear It Out, a program created with and for people living with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), plaque psoriasis (PSO), and psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Together, these conditions affect millions of people in the U.S., with approximately 2.5 million people living with HS, and approximately 11.3 million people living with PSO or PsA. Developed alongside patient advocates and acclaimed artist Sophia Yeshi, the Wear It Out program showcases the everyday, often unseen decisions and compromises people make because of their conditions.

Wear It Out was born from listening to the community and recognizing a shared desire to feel seen, understood, and empowered. For many people living with HS, PSO, and PsA, the impact of disease extends beyond physical symptoms, shaping the choices other people often take for granted, like what to wear. For some living with HS, white clothing may feel off limits because drainage or leakage from a flare could show. For those living with PSO, black clothing can make flaking more visible, while PsA symptoms, such as stiff or painful joints, can make getting dressed, including fastening buttons, more difficult.

"Getting dressed should not be a strategic decision, and feeling comfortable in your own body should never feel out of reach, but for many people with HS, PSO, or PsA, it can be–quietly ruling out a white or black shirt or skipping an invitation because of what the condition may show," said Brittany Blair, Head of Patient Strategy, U.S. Immunology, UCB. "Wear It Out transforms that quiet calculation into a visual community symbol worth celebrating and it is a reminder that no one should have to settle for less than feeling like themselves in their healthcare journey."

At the center of Wear It Out is a collection of one-of-a-kind, condition-conscious t-shirts, which reclaim those familiar colors as symbols of the choices others may never understand. Inspired by the real stories of people living with HS, PSO, and PsA, and brought to life by Brooklyn-based graphic designer and illustrator Sophia Yeshi, each t-shirt design transforms lived experiences into a wearable expression of connection and self-expression. White and black tees are no longer just everyday wardrobe staples, but reminders that the experiences behind them deserve to be recognized.

"My work explores themes of identity, resilience, and belonging, so when I was given the opportunity to create something beautiful out of the often challenging experiences of real people living with these conditions, I was so inspired," said Sophia Yeshi, graphic designer and illustrator at Yeshi Designs. Every person who shared their story brought a unique perspective and sense of strength to this project. My goal was to create artwork that honors those experiences and reflects the beauty, courage, and individuality of the community, and thanks to the patients and advocates involved, I think we achieved that."

Through shared experiences, community storytelling, and opportunities for connection, the program encourages individuals to celebrate the moments that matter most, whether that means wearing a color they once avoided, reconnecting with loved ones, saying yes to new opportunities, or simply showing up with greater confidence.

HS, PSO, and PsA community members can visit GoWearItOut.com to join the Wear It Out community, receive resources, and share their own story via video or audio to receive a condition-conscious t-shirt.

For further information, contact UCB:

Investor Relations



Yvonne Naughton



T: +44.175.344.7521



Email: Yvonne.Naughton@ucb.com

Sahar Yazdian



T: +32.2.559.91.37



Email: Sahar.Yazdian@ucb.com

Corporate Communications



Laurent Schots



T: +32.2.559.92.6



Email: Laurent.Schots@ucb.com

U.S. Communications



Nicole Herga



T +1.773.960.5349



Email: Nicole.Herga@ucb.com

About UCB



UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of $ 7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB)

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