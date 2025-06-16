SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

uBriGene Launches Clinical iPSC Banks to Accelerate Regenerative Medicine and Cell Therapy Development

June 16, 2025 | 
2 min read

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / uBriGene Biosciences, a leading cell and gene therapy CDMO, is proud to announce the launch of its fully characterized, ready-to-use induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) banks. Developed using uBriGene's proprietary RNA-LNP reprogramming technology, these iPSC banks are now available to support research, translational development, and clinical applications worldwide.

iPSC reprogramming diagram
iPSC reprogramming diagram

uBriGene's iPSC seed banks and master cell banks (MCBs) are generated in GMP-compliant cleanrooms using healthy donor fibroblasts sourced from the USA in full compliance with FDA regulations. Reprogrammed with a non-integrating mRNA-LNP kit, the iPSCs are free of genomic footprint and residual RNA.

Each bank undergoes rigorous quality control testing to confirm identity, genomic stability, sterility, the absence of adventitious viruses, and strong expression of stemness and pluripotency markers. Early-passage seed banks (P2-P5) and clonally derived MCBs are cryopreserved and released for use in a wide range of regenerative and allogeneic cell therapy programs.

"With our iPSC banks, clients can save 1-2 years and the uncertainty associated with donor cell sourcing and reprogramming," said Dr. Xiulian Sun, CTO and Founder at uBriGene. "These banks are designed to accelerate preclinical and clinical workflows with regulatory confidence."

uBriGene's iPSC banks are now available in both research-use only (RUO) and GMP-compliant formats. Gene editing services are also available upon request to customize cell lines for disease modeling or therapeutic development.

To learn more about uBriGene's iPSC bank offerings, visit: https://www.ubrigene.com/ipsc-products/ipsc-banks

About uBriGene
Founded in 2015, uBriGene Biosciences is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization for advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs). The company provides integrated CDMO and CRO solutions, encompassing services for cell therapy products, viral vectors, and RNA-related products, with in-house QC testing and regulatory IND filing. Our GMP-validated Maryland facility offers one-stop CDMO services from process development to manufacturing, driving global advancements in ATMPs.

Contact Information

Mingjuan Liu
Director of Marketing
contact@ubrigene.com
800 663 2528

.

SOURCE: UBRIGENE BIOSCIENCES INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Maryland Cell therapy
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
RFK Axes CDC Vaccine Advisors; Metsera’s Weight Loss Win; FDA Supports CGT
June 11, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Regulatory
RFK Jr. Joins Deputies in Voicing Support for Regulatory Flexibility for Cell and Gene Therapies
June 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Robotic claw clutching a money stock illustration
Cell therapy
Gilead Gears Up To Challenge J&J in $20B Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Market
June 4, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Contemporary art collage. Human hands over dna drawings, looking at hereditary material. Medical university, studying genetics. Concept of healthcare, medicine, laboratory, awareness
Gene therapy
ASGCT Roundup: Sarepta, Rocket, Neurogene and the World’s First Tailored CRISPR Therapy
May 19, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac