U.S. Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Size to Surpass USD 85.31 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. large and small-scale bioprocessing market size is calculated at 29.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 85.31 billion by 2034 with a remarkable CAGR of 11.26% from 2024 to 2034.

The U.S. large and small-scale bioprocessing market is expanding because they are a primary source of major drugs and biologics essential for medical treatments and scientific research, and development. Significant pharma product derived from living organisms such as recombinant proteins, tissues, cells, genes, blood components, allergens, and vaccines.

It comprises the cultivation and manipulation of bioprocessing systems on a small and large scale to attain particular industrial or scientific objectives. With this bioprocessing, the biotech sector can contribute to the progress in different fields, from the food industry and the production of biomass to the novel drug development sector.

U.S. Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Highlights:

• By scale, the industrial scale segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

• By scale, the small-scale segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

• By workflow, the downstream processing segment held the largest market share in 2024.

• By workflow, the fermentation segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

• By product, the bioreactors/ fermenters segment captured the largest market share in 2024.

• By product, the cell culture products segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

• By application, the biopharmaceuticals segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024.

• By application, the specialty industrial chemicals segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

• By use-type, the multi-use segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

• By use-type, the single-use segment is expected to grow significantly during the predicted timeframe.

• By mode, the in-house segment dominated the market with the biggest revenue share in 2024.

• By mode, the outsourced segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

⬥︎ 2024 Market Size: USD 29.35 Billion

⬥︎ 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 85.31 Billion

⬥︎ CAGR (2025-2034): 11.26%

⬥︎ North America: Largest market in 2024

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The U.S. large and small-scale bioprocessing market is expanding rapidly due to bioprocessing is the management of naturally occurring living organisms and systems by bioengineers to attain industrial and research goals. The U.S. has an unparalleled ability to grow, store, harvest, and transport bioprocessing products on a large scale. Increasing government support for small- and large-scale bioprocessing, for instance, in 2023, the President’s commitment to grow the bioeconomy spurred $46 billion in public and private sector biomanufacturing investments for projects in the country.

Top Used Bioprocesses Across the Globe:

Processes Application Bioreactor operation It ensures an ideal environment for cell growth and the synthesis of desired bioproducts, enabling the optimization of bioprocesses and reducing costs. Upstream bioprocessing This process helps to develop therapeutic proteins, stem cells, and viruses. Fermentation Optimization of fermentation and bioprocessing is crucial to maximize production and improve the efficiency of these processes. Distillation It is not only used for product recovery but also for product purification. Chromatography Chromatography is a powerful technique for the separation and purification of products.

U.S. DOE about Biotech Sector:

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is initiating to use of biotechnology and biomanufacturing to enhance the lives of U.S. people and is taking significant steps to advance the National Biomanufacturing and Biotechnology Initiative. Increasing government funding for advanced biomanufacturing.

•For instance, in August 2024, the US Department of Agriculture is assuring a $25 million loan for a contract fermentation facility Liberation Labs is building in Indiana, which will contribute to the growth of the market.

• For Instance, In April 2025, Manus, the proven bioalternatives scale-up platform, and Inscripta, a leading life science technology company helping to create the bioeconomy, announced a strategic merger to establish a unique end-to-end platform for scalable development, biomanufacturing, and commercialization of bioalternative products.

Latest Trends of the Market

⬥︎ In September 2022, the US government invested over $2 billion to launch its biomanufacturing initiative, whose goal is to expand manufacturing capacity in the country and ensure pandemic preparedness.

⬥︎ In January 2025, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that USDA is funding 586 projects to increase access to clean energy systems and enhance the availability of domestic biofuels. Today, USDA is providing nearly $180 million through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) with funding from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the nation’s largest-ever investment in combatting the climate crisis.

⬥︎ In May 2025, DuPont expanded its bioprocessing portfolio with the launch of DuPont AmberChrom TQ1 chromatography resin for the purification of oligonucleotides and peptides in support of a broad range of biopharma applications.

Increasing Demand for Biopharma: Market’s Largest Potential

Growing demand for biopharma products as the U.S. is a global leader in biopharmaceutical R&D, around half of the worldwide biopharma R&D activities are hosted in the U.S. It leads because to its large domestic sector, IP protections, limits on government drug price setting, supportive science initiative, and helpful innovation clusters. The U.S. has a long history of originally leading in progressive industries, only to subsequently lose its competitive benefits to other countries with more efficient industrial policies. The US government has recently been threatening a 25% tariff on pharmaceuticals imported to the US to inspire more biopharma companies to onshore manufacturing. These tariffs could add up to $750 million in costs, which contributes to the growth of U.S. large and small-scale bioprocessing.

⬥︎ For Instance, In April 2025, Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, Inc. (AKBA), a leader in advanced filtration and fluid management solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, was recognized with the Best Technologies Innovation Award at INTERPHEX 2025. This recognition was for AKBA’s THESYS Cleavage & Deprotection (C&D) and Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) unit, a groundbreaking system redefining oligonucleotide manufacturing efficiency.

Report Scope of U.S. Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 32.65 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 85.31 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 11.26% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered Scale, Workflow, Product, Application, Mode, Use-type Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Key Companies Profiled Avantor, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher (Cytiva), Distek, Inc., Entegris, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Getinge AB, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma),Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., Repligen Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Sartorius AG

U.S. Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Scale Analysis:

The industrial scale segment dominates in the U.S. large and small-scale bioprocessing market, as this bioprocessing involves the production of pharmaceuticals, flavours, foods, fuels, and chemicals with the help of a biocatalyst like an enzyme, microorganisms, plant cells, or animal cells within a bioreactor. They classically engage in widespread manufacturing, service provision, or processing, also influencing worldwide sectors and economies. These industries benefit from economies of scale, allowing them to produce services or goods more professionally and at minimal expenses compared to smaller businesses.

On the other hand, the small-scale segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as it offers increased flexibility, affordability, and reduced cross-contamination challenges. This type of manufacturing often contains the application of manual labor and simple machinery or devices.

By Workflow Analysis:

The downstream processing segment dominates the U.S. large and small-scale bioprocessing market, as this processing refers to the series of unit operations used to separate, purify, and concentrate the product. Downstream processing also identifies the economic feasibility of the process. The first operation is cell separation, which is done by cross-flow microfiltration. This processing generally involves numerous stages, including cell separation, product recovery, and purification to achieve a high level of product purity.

The fermentation segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as it is suitable for entirely kinds of environments. It is the oldest metabolic process that is common to prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Fermentation is broadly used in different industries. Fermentation makes food nutritious, digestible, and flavoured. Fermentation is an ordinary way of enhancing vitamins, essential amino acids, anti-nutrients, food appearance, proteins, and improved aroma.

By Product Analysis:

The bioreactors/ fermenters segment captured the largest market share in 2024, as it is the core of any biologica process in which microbial, enzymes, plant, or mammalian cell systems are used for the manufacture of a broad range of valuable biological products. The performance of any bioreactor is based on many functions, such as biomass concentration and Sterile conditions. Bioreactors ensure a perfect environment for cell growth and the synthesis of wanted bioproducts, allowing the optimization of bioprocesses and lowering costs and production time.

The cell culture products segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period, as cell cultures have huge control of the physicochemical environment, such as pH, temperature, osmotic pressure, oxygen, and carbon dioxide tension, which can be controlled precisely, and the control of physiological conditions, which can be constantly examined. Cell culture is used as an ideal system to study basic cell biology and biochemistry, to study the interaction among the cells and disease-causing agents such as viruses, bacteria, and to study the effects of drugs.

By Application Analysis:

The biopharmaceuticals segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024, as bioprocessing is a moderately advanced concept in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Entirely of the active pharmacological ingredients must be sterile for their administration. Thus, they must be produced under sterile conditions. It revolutionizes the massive mainstream biomanufacturing process steps in accommodations of biopharmaceutical industries. There is high potential in making processes more affordable due to customization and simplification of some aspects of bioprocessing technology and reducing the cost of products.

The specialty industrial chemicals segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe as bioprocesses over traditional chemical processes require mild reaction conditions, are more efficient and specific, and produce renewable by-products. The expansion of recombinant DNA technology has prolonged and extended the potential of bioprocesses.

By Use-Type Analysis:

The multi-use segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024, as large-scale multi-use processes are time-saving technologies in the world. Although they have demonstrated process effectiveness, a company considers major aspects when acquiring it. Large-scale multi-use processes often evolve as customized solutions. It requires high capital investment and operational costs, and the device's footprint is large.

The single-use chemicals segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe, as it is alternative solutions have become available for commercial cell-culture–based manufacturing. Single-use technology is intended to be disposable, meaning it almost eliminates the challenges of leftover contamination between manufacturing runs.

By Mode Analysis:

The in-house segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024, as this manufacturing allows for product development as rapidly and as economically as possible because consumers have control over it. Therefore, in-house approaches are critical for CGT entrants and drug developers that are designated to become fully integrated companies.

The outsourced segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe as outsourcing bioprocess development provides many advantages. This includes the opportunity and potential to accelerate the bioprocess development timeline, allowing companies to enter pre-clinical studies quicker and to enroll their drug in clinical trials in a time-efficient manner.

Country Level Analysis:

The U.S. is dominant in the market as a presence of robust product pipelines in gene and cell therapies, tissue engineering, and more is driving demand for large and small-scale bioprocessing. U.S. government to build more databases, progress standards, raise R&D funding opportunities, and increase consumer facilities for scale-up. Increasing government support from NIH, BARDA, and private investors drives the infrastructure and innovation.

⬥︎ For Instance, In April 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a $2 billion investment in US operations over the next four years to bolster domestic innovation and manufacturing capabilities in the life sciences sector. According to the company, the investment consists of $1.5 billion in capital expenditures to expand manufacturing and $500 million towards R&D aimed at supporting high-impact innovations.

U.S. Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Companies:

• Avantor, Inc.

• Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

• Corning Inc.

• Danaher (Cytiva)

• Distek, Inc.

• Entegris

• Eppendorf AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Getinge AB

• Lonza

• Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

• Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• PBS Biotech, Inc.

• Repligen Corporation

• Saint-Gobain

• Sartorius AG

What is Going Around the Globe?

⬥︎ In June 2025, Ecolab Life Sciences launched its new Purolite AP+50 affinity chromatography resin at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention, which is being held in Boston. The new resin optimizes operations during the antibody manufacturing process.

⬥︎ In April 2025, Culture Biosciences, headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., announced the launch of Stratyx 250, which the company said in a press release is the first mobile, cloud-integrated bioreactor that is designed to provide biotech companies with simultaneous flexibility, automation, and remote process control.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. large and small-scale bioprocessing market.

By Scale

• Industrial Scale (Over 50,000 Liter)

• Small Scale (Less Than 50,000 Liter)

By Workflow

• Downstream Processing

• Fermentation

• Upstream Processing

By Product

• Bags & Containers

• Bioreactors/Fermenters

• Bioreactors Accessories

• Cell Culture Products

• Filtration Assemblies

• Others

By Application

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Environmental Aids

• Speciality Industrial Chemicals

By Use-Type

• Multi-Use

• Single-Use

By Mode

• In-House

• Outsourced

