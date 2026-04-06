U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Size to Surpass USD 4,232.98 Billion by 2035

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. integrated delivery network market size was valued at USD 1,588.15 billion in 2025 and is poised to grow from USD 1,751.73 billion in 2026 to USD 4,232.98 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2026-2035.

Key Takeaways

⬥︎ By integration model, the vertical segment generated the biggest market share in 2025.

⬥︎ By integration model, the horizontal segment is expanding at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

⬥︎ By service type, the acute care segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

⬥︎ By service type, the primary care segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

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Undergoing a high-stakes, technology-driven transformation, the healthcare sector is shifting from traditional care models to a unified, value-based system that vertically integrates inpatient, ambulatory, and specialty services, which is driving market growth. As regional giants emerge, the race for operational efficiency is accelerating the move toward AI-driven workflows, including generative AI, ambient documentation, and advanced interoperability. These advances aim to reduce administrative leakage, control chronic care costs, and alleviate staff burnout across the entire care continuum.

Market Overview: The Future of Integrated Care

The U.S. integrated delivery network market is a powerhouse that is rapidly evolving toward unified, technology-enabled, and vertically integrated healthcare systems. This transformation is reshaping American healthcare by aligning hospitals, clinics, and digital systems. Factors such as an aging population, increasing chronic care demands, and the urgent shift to value-based, outcome-driven reimbursement are motivating vertically and horizontally integrated organizations to invest heavily in IT. Key players like HCA Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, and Kaiser Permanente are optimizing efficiency to provide high-quality, cost-effective care.

What are the different types of IDNs?

Healthcare IDNs (Integrated Delivery Networks) can be categorized into four types, based on the number of healthcare facilities involved and the approach to strategic decisions such as purchasing and care coordination. These IDNs fall under one of the following integration levels:

· System II (Horizontal Integration): Typically, these are regional or national multi-hospital networks. System II networks primarily focus on owning and managing hospitals, although they may also include other care facilities. Many government, state, or investor-owned IDNs fall under this category.

· System III (Vertical Integration): These networks offer comprehensive healthcare services that span the entire continuum of care. They include a wide range of facilities within the same system, from prenatal care to assisted living and hospice services. The goal of a vertically integrated health system is to promote shared information and resources across all facilities. Many academic, Catholic, and community-based health systems are considered System III networks.

· System IV (Strategic Integration): These are advanced vertically integrated networks that exhibit a high level of strategic coordination and organization. System IV networks align information systems, centralized administrative control, purchasing, and distribution processes across all facilities within the network, ensuring efficiency and consistency.

Why are integrated delivery networks important in healthcare?

Much like accountable care organizations (ACOs), IDNs use their vast networks of healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, coordinated care to patients. Because of the wide range of care services IDNs can offer, they can address nearly all of their patients’ needs without seeking out-of-network referrals. This not only allows for greater communication and care collaboration across a patient’s whole continuum of care but also helps to prevent revenue loss from network leakage.

Some large integrated delivery networks are also able to leverage their market influence for greater negotiating power in the same way a group purchasing organization (GPO) would. This allows IDNs to secure competitive supply chain prices which in turn can help lower overall healthcare costs.

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U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1,751.73 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4,232.98 Billion Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 10.3% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Integration Model, Service Type Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Companies Profiled HCA Healthcare; Ascension; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; Providence; UPMC; Trinity Health; TH Medical; CHSPSC, LLC; CommonSpirit Health