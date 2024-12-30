U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo Qvantig™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy) Injection, for Subcutaneous Use in Most Previously Approved Adult, Solid Tumor Opdivo® (nivolumab) Indications1,2

Opdivo Qvantig is the first and only subcutaneously administered PD-1 inhibitor1

Given over three- to five-minutes, Opdivo Qvantig demonstrated consistent efficacy and showed a comparable safety profile to intravenous Opdivo in the Phase 3 CheckMate-67T trial1,3

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for Opdivo Qvantig™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy) injection for subcutaneous use, a combination product of nivolumab co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20), in most previously approved adult, solid tumor Opdivo indications as monotherapy, monotherapy maintenance following completion of Opdivo plus Yervoy® (ipilimumab) combination therapy, or in combination with chemotherapy or cabozantinib.1,2 The approval is based on the results from the Phase 3 randomized, open-label CheckMate-67T trial, which demonstrated non-inferior co-primary pharmacokinetic (PK) exposures, similar efficacy in overall response rate (ORR), and showed a comparable safety profile vs. intravenous (IV) Opdivo.1,3









“This approval of subcutaneous nivolumab gives our patients a new option that can deliver consistent efficacy and comparable safety expected from IV nivolumab, and offers a patient-centric treatment experience,” said Professor Dr. Saby George, MD, FACP, medical oncologist and director of network clinical trials at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.1 “Opdivo Qvantig offers faster administration*, delivered in three to five minutes. It may allow patients, in consultation with their doctors, to choose another treatment method and the flexibility to receive treatment closer to home.”1,2

In the trial, noninferiority was demonstrated for the co-primary endpoints of time-averaged concentration over 28 days (C avgd28 ) and minimum concentration at steady state (C minss ) of Opdivo Qvantig vs. IV Opdivo.1,3 The geometric mean ratios (GMRs) for C avgd28 was 2.10 (90% CI: 2.00-2.20) and the GMR for C minss was 1.77 (90% CI: 1.63-1.93).1 As a key powered secondary endpoint, the overall response rate (ORR) in the Opdivo Qvantig arm (n=248) was 24% (95% CI: 19-30) compared with 18% (95% CI: 14-24) in the IV Opdivo arm (n=247), showing that Opdivo Qvantig has similar efficacy compared to IV Opdivo.1

Subcutaneous administration may offer flexibility to receive treatment where it is best for patients and their providers, and may reduce steps required for preparation and time needed for administration.5,6,7,8,9,10 In the CM–67T trial, average administration time with Opdivo Qvantig was approximately five minutes, and most patients received all doses of the study medication without an injection interruption or dose delay.3 With this approval, Opdivo Qvantig is now the first and only subcutaneously administered PD-1 inhibitor, offering a faster delivery for patients to receive this immunotherapy treatment option in three to five minutes compared to 30-minute IV Opdivo.1,2

Opdivo and Opdivo Qvantig are associated with the following Warnings and Precautions: severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis and hepatotoxicity, endocrinopathies, nephritis with renal dysfunction, dermatologic adverse reactions, other immune-mediated adverse reactions; complications of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT); embryo-fetal toxicity; and increased mortality in patients with multiple myeloma when Opdivo or Opdivo Qvantig are added to a thalidomide analogue and dexamethasone, which is not recommended outside of controlled clinical trials. Opdivo is associated with infusion related reactions. Please see Important Safety Information below.

“At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are committed to helping patients in all aspects of their healthcare journey,” said Adam Lenkowsky, executive vice president and chief commercialization officer. “Over the last decade, Opdivo has evolved as an immunotherapy option used in many indications across tumor types.9 With this new option, we look forward to further helping cancer patients with an administration method that gives them faster delivery.”1,2

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be frightening and stressful,” said Audrey Davis, LPC and Senior Director of Programs and Health Equity at the Cancer Support Community. “Having a treatment option that may offer patients flexibility to receive treatment outside of traditional hospital settings and reduce the administration time is important.7,8,9,10 It’s exciting to see these continued advancements with immunotherapy administration that may offer another choice for patients and caregivers navigating this difficult journey.”9

*Refers to the injection time and does not include other aspects of treatment; actual clinic time may vary.

About CheckMate-67T

CheckMate-67T was a Phase 3, randomized, open-label, noninferiority trial evaluating Opdivo Qvantig compared to intravenous (IV) Opdivo, in adult patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who received prior systemic therapy.1,3 A total of 495 patients were randomized to receive either Opdivo Qvantig (1,200 mg of nivolumab and 20,000 units of hyaluronidase) every 4 weeks subcutaneously (n = 248), or Opdivo 3 mg/kg every 2 weeks intravenously (n = 247).1 The coprimary endpoints were time-averaged concentration over 28 days (C avgd28 ) and minimum concentration at steady state (C minss ).1,3 The key powered secondary endpoint was overall response rate, as assessed by blinded independent central review.2

Select Safety Profile from CheckMate-67T

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 28% of patients receiving Opdivo Qvantig (n=247).1 The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in >1% of patients who received Opdivo Qvantig were pleural effusion (1.6%), pneumonitis (1.6%), hyperglycemia (1.2%), hyperkalemia (1.2%), hemorrhage (1.2%) and diarrhea (1.2%).1 The most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in patients treated with Opdivo Qvantig (n=247) were musculoskeletal pain (31%), fatigue (20%), pruritus (16%), rash (15%), hypothyroidism (12%), diarrhea (11%), cough (11%), and abdominal pain (10%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3 (1.2%) patients who received Opdivo Qvantig; these included myocarditis, myositis, and colitis complications.1 Study therapy was discontinued in 10% of patients due to adverse reactions.1 The safety profile of Opdivo Qvantig was comparable with the safety profile of IV Opdivo.1

About Subcutaneous Administration

Subcutaneous administration is delivery of treatment beneath the skin and is an alternative to IV infusion.10 There are several potential benefits of subcutaneous administration: it may offer the flexibility to provide and receive treatment where it is best for the healthcare provider and patient, may impact infusion chair capacity, and may reduce time spent preparing and administering treatment.5,6,7,8,9,10 It may also simplify administering treatment for patients who have difficult-to-access veins or do not want a port.11 Subcutaneous treatment has the potential to be administered by a healthcare professional without site of care restrictions.9

INDICATIONS

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with intermediate or poor risk advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), following treatment with intravenous nivolumab and ipilimumab combination therapy.

Limitations of Use: OPDIVO QVANTIG is not indicated in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), in combination with cabozantinib, is indicated for the first- line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma following treatment with intravenous nivolumab and ipilimumab combination therapy.

Limitations of Use: OPDIVO QVANTIG is not indicated in combination with ipilimumab for treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with completely resected Stage IIB, Stage IIC, Stage III, or Stage IV melanoma.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy, is indicated as neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy, is indicated for the neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors >/=4 cm or node positive) non- small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements, followed by single-agent OPDIVO QVANTIG as monotherapy in the adjuvant setting after surgical resection.

OPDIVO QVANTIG ™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG.

Limitations of Use: OPDIVO QVANTIG is not indicated in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after platinum-based therapy.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection of UC.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC).

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase), as monotherapy, is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of completely resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer with residual pathologic disease in adult patients who have received neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT).

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum- containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

Limitations of Use: OPDIVO QVANTIG is not indicated in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic ESCC.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase) as monotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy.

OPDIVO QVANTIG™ (nivolumab and hyaluronidase) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum- containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. While immune-mediated adverse reactions usually manifest during treatment, they can also occur after discontinuation of OPDIVO QVANTIG. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of OPDIVO QVANTIG. Monitor for signs and symptoms that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune- mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue OPDIVO QVANTIG depending on severity [please see Section 2 Dosage and Administration in the accompanying Full Prescribing Information]. In general, if OPDIVO QVANTIG interruption or discontinuation is required, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over for at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Toxicity management guidelines for adverse reactions that do not necessarily require systemic steroids (e.g., endocrinopathies and dermatologic reactions) are discussed below.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

OPDIVO QVANTIG can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.

Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 2.8% (7/247) of patients receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG, including Grade 3 (0.8%) and Grade 2 (2.0%) adverse reactions.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

OPDIVO QVANTIG can cause immune-mediated colitis. A common symptom included in the definition of colitis was diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid- refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.8% (7/247) of patients receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG, including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (2.4%) adverse reactions.

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis and Hepatotoxicity

OPDIVO QVANTIG can cause immune-mediated hepatitis.

Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.4% (6/247) of patients receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG, including Grade 3 (1.6%), and Grade 2 (0.8%) adverse reactions. Intravenous nivolumab in combination with cabozantinib can cause hepatic toxicity with higher frequencies of Grade 3 and 4 ALT and AST elevations compared to intravenous nivolumab alone. Consider more frequent monitoring of liver enzymes as compared to when the drugs are administered as single agents. With the combination of intravenous nivolumab and cabozantinib, Grades 3 and 4 increased ALT or AST were seen in 11% (35/320) of patients.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

OPDIVO QVANTIG can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency, immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis. Withhold OPDIVO QVANTIG depending on severity [please see section 2 Dosage and Administration in the accompanying Full Prescribing Information]. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism; initiate hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism; initiate hormone replacement or medical management as clinically indicated. Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes; initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.

Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2% (5/247) of patients receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG, including Grade 3 (0.8%) and Grade 2 (1.2%) adverse reactions. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 4.7% (15/320) of patients with RCC who received intravenous nivolumab with cabozantinib, including Grade 3 (2.2%) and Grade 2 (1.9%) adverse reactions. Hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (12/1994) of patients treated with single agent intravenous nivolumab, including Grade 3 (0.2%) and Grade 2 (0.3%). Thyroiditis occurred in 0.4% (1/247) of patients receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG, including a Grade 1 (0.4%) adverse reaction.

Hyperthyroidism occurred in 0.8% (2/247) of patients receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG, including Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions. Hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (23/247) of patients receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG, including Grade 2 (5.7%) adverse reactions.

Grade 3 diabetes occurred in 0.4% (1/247) of patients receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

OPDIVO QVANTIG can cause immune-mediated nephritis.

Grade 2 immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2% (3/247) of patients receiving OPDIVO QVANTIG.

Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

OPDIVO QVANTIG can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens- Johnson Syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), and DRESS (drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms), has occurred with PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes. Withhold or permanently discontinue OPDIVO QVANTIG depending on severity (please see section 2 Dosage and Administration in the accompanying Full Prescribing Information).

Immune-mediated rash occurred in 7% (17/247) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.8%) and Grade 2 (2.8%) adverse reactions.

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of <1% (unless otherwise noted) in patients who received OPDIVO QVANTIG or intravenous nivolumab as single agent or in combination with chemotherapy or immunotherapy, or were reported with the use of other PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Severe or fatal cases have been reported for some of these adverse reactions: cardiac/vascular: myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis; nervous system: meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy; ocular: uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur; gastrointestinal: pancreatitis to include increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis; musculoskeletal and connective tissue: myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis, and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica; endocrine: hypoparathyroidism; other (hematologic/immune): hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.

Some ocular IMAR cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment, including blindness, can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada–like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic corticosteroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.

Complications of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with OPDIVO QVANTIG. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between OPDIVO QVANTIG and allogeneic HSCT.

Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with OPDIVO QVANTIG prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action and data from animal studies, OPDIVO QVANTIG can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. In animal reproduction studies, administration of nivolumab to cynomolgus monkeys from the onset of organogenesis through delivery resulted in increased abortion and premature infant death. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with OPDIVO QVANTIG and for 5 months after the last dose.

Increased Mortality in Patients with Multiple Myeloma when Nivolumab Is Added to a Thalidomide Analogue and Dexamethasone

In randomized clinical trials in patients with multiple myeloma, the addition of a PD-1 blocking antibody, including intravenous nivolumab, to a thalidomide analogue plus dexamethasone, a use for which no PD-1 or PD-L1 blocking antibody is indicated, resulted in increased mortality. Treatment of patients with multiple myeloma with a PD-1 or PD-L1 blocking antibody in combination with a thalidomide analogue plus dexamethasone is not recommended outside of controlled clinical trials.

Lactation

There are no data on the presence of nivolumab or hyaluronidase in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in the breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 5 months after the last dose of OPDIVO QVANTIG.

Serious Adverse Reactions

In Checkmate 67T, serious adverse reactions occurred in 28% of patients who received OPDIVO QVANTIG (n=247). Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients included pleural effusion (1.6%), pneumonitis (1.6%), hyperglycemia (1.2%), hyperkalemia (1.2%), hemorrhage (1.2%) and diarrhea (1.2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3 patients (1.2%) who received OPDIVO QVANTIG and included myocarditis, myositis, and colitis complications.

