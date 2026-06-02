U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves FoundationOne®CDx as a Companion Diagnostic for Itovebi™ (inavolisib) to Identify Patients with Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation

Foundation Medicine’s tissue test can now be used in addition to its blood-based test, FoundationOne®Liquid CDx, to identify more patients for whom Itovebi™ may be appropriate

With this approval, Foundation Medicine has eight companion diagnostic indications for breast cancer, the most of any comprehensive genomic profiling company1

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FoundationOne®CDx to be used as a companion diagnostic for Itovebi™ (inavolisib) in combination with palbociclib (Ibrance®) and fulvestrant. Itovebi is a therapy developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche group, which is approved for the treatment of adult patients with endocrine-resistant, PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as detected by an FDA-approved test, following recurrence on or after completing adjuvant endocrine therapy. This decision from the FDA follows the approval of FoundationOne®Liquid CDx, Foundation Medicine’s blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) test, for the same therapy combination and indication in October 2024.

Of all breast cancer cases, approximately 70% are HR-positive, HER2-negative.2 Within this patient population, PIK3CA is mutated in approximately 40% of patients.3 An analysis of the agreement of identified PIK3CA mutation status between the FoundationOne CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx tests for patients in the INAV0120 trial demonstrated high concordance between the two assays.

“The prevalence of PIK3CA mutations found in HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer makes it extremely important to have high quality, FDA-approved tests to match patients to the most effective therapy options in a timely manner,” said Todd Druley, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Foundation Medicine. “While actionable genomic alterations like PIK3CA may be identified by blood-based biopsy, some patients’ tumors may not be shedding adequate levels of tumor DNA into the blood for these alterations to be detected. In these cases, confirmatory tissue testing may help match more breast cancer patients to this therapy.”

Foundation Medicine is the only company with an FDA-approved portfolio of tissue and blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling tests. With this most recent approval, Foundation Medicine has eight FDA-approved companion diagnostic indications for breast cancer, and over 100 approved CDx indications in total, three times more than any other comprehensive genomic profiling company.1,4

“When someone is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer or experiences a recurrence of their disease, making decisions about treatment can feel extremely overwhelming,” said Jean A. Sachs, MSS, MLSP, chief executive officer at Living Beyond Breast Cancer. “Having two high quality FDA-approved biomarker tests to detect PIK3CA mutations using different sample types opens more doors to help match patients to this targeted treatment regimen in the first line setting.”

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy which may pose a risk. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and important risk information, please visit www.F1CDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOne®Liquid CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA and is FDA-approved to report short variants in 311 genes, rearrangements in 8 genes and copy number alterations in 3 genes, and as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. When considering eligibility for ROZLYTREK® based on the detection of NTRK1/2/3 and ROS1 fusions, or for TEPMETKO® based on the detection of MET SNVs and indels that lead to MET exon 14 skipping, testing using plasma specimens is only appropriate for patients for whom tumor tissue is not available for testing. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and mutation status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.

Foundation Medicine® and FoundationOne® are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

1 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc., 2025

2 Howlader N, Altekruse SF, Li CI, et al. US incidence of breast cancer subtypes defined by joint hormone receptor and HER2 status. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2014;106(5). https://doi.org/10.1093/jnci/dju055

3 Bhave, M.A., Quintanilha, J.C.F., Tukachinsky, H. et al. Comprehensive genomic profiling of ESR1, PIK3CA, AKT1, and PTEN in HR(+)HER2(−) metastatic breast cancer: prevalence along treatment course and predictive value for endocrine therapy resistance in real-world practice. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2024;207:599–609. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10549-024-07376-w

4 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc., 2026

Holly Campbell, 480-213-8368

newsroom@foundationmedicine.com