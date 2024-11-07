U.S. FDA and CEL-SCI Agree on Use of PD-L1 Biomarker to Select Head and Neck Cancer Patients for Marketing Registration Study to Commence Q1 2025

Biomarker used to select patients who are more likely have favorable outcomes, supporting a successful confirmatory Registration Study

Patients with low PD-L1 expression treated with Multikine in the target population had a 5-year survival of 73% vs. 45% in the control group in the prior randomized controlled Phase 3 study

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CVM #Multikine--CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced that in a recent meeting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concurred with the Company’s approach to patient selection using low PD-L1 tumor expression in its confirmatory Registration Study for Multikine® (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection)*. This study will focus on the treatment of newly diagnosed locally advanced primary head and neck cancer patients with no lymph node involvement and low (TPS <10) PD-L1 tumor expression. This Registration Study, slated to commence in the first quarter of 2025, will enroll approximately 212 patients and prospectively confirm the favorable safety profile and the very favorable efficacy results demonstrated in the target population in CEL-SCI’s prior Phase 3 randomized study of 928 patients.





PD-L1 is a widely used biomarker for cancer patient selection for checkpoint inhibitors, a class of cancer drugs representing a $48 billion global market in 2023, led by pembrolizumab (Keytruda) which is the top selling drug in the world with $27 billion in estimated 2024 sales. While checkpoint inhibitors such as nivolumab (Opdivo) and Keytruda appear to work best for patients with high PD-L1 expression, CEL-SCI’s Multikine has been shown to be more effective in patients with low PD-L1 expression, thereby uniquely positioning Multikine as potentially a more effective drug for head and neck patients, in whom about 70% have been shown to have low PD-L1 expression. Since PD-L1 acts as a brake on the immune system, Multikine can activate the immune system to fight cancer better without the interference of PD-L1.

“To our knowledge, Multikine is the only neoadjuvant immunotherapy that has shown overall survival benefit in the low and negative PD-L1 head and neck cancer population. This underscores the critical importance of having reached an agreement with the FDA on the method for identifying and selecting patients with low PD-L1 tumor expression for our upcoming confirmatory Registration study,” stated CEL-SCI CEO Geert Kersten.

“Patient selection based on low PD-L1 as a biomarker can boost the success of our upcoming confirmatory trial, further enhancing our confidence based on the retrospective data from our Phase 3 study. We appreciate the ongoing dialog, exchange of ideas and information with the FDA in support of CEL-SCI’s groundbreaking work as we aim to treat an unmet need in cancer patients with low PD-L1 expression.”

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system “target” the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), a true first-line cancer therapy, has been dosed in over 740 patients and received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck. Based on the very strong data from the completed randomized controlled Phase 3 study, the FDA concurred with CEL-SCI’s target patient selection criteria and gave the go-ahead to conduct a small, focused, confirmatory Registration Study which will enroll 212 patients. CEL-SCI will enroll newly diagnosed locally advanced primary treatment naïve resectable head and neck cancer patients with no lymph node involvement (determined via PET scan) and with low PD-L1 tumor expression (determined via biopsy), representing about 100,000 patients annually.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

