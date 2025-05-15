Twist Bioscience to Present at William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a core mid-cap growth and value equity company in the life sciences segment of the health care sector, today announced that Patrick Finn, Ph.D., president and COO of Twist Bioscience, will present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday June 3, 2025 at 10:00 am Central Time in Chicago, Illinois.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the presentation will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live events.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as medicine, agriculture, industrial chemicals and defense, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. The faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA Synthesis Platform provides precision at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis, sequencing and therapeutics discovery, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to most rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

