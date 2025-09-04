Twist Bioscience to Present at Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, today announced that Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, will present at the Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 9:40 am Eastern Time in New York City. The company will also host one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the presentation will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live events.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as medicine, agriculture, industrial chemicals and defense, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. The faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA Synthesis Platform provides precision at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis, sequencing and therapeutics discovery, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to most rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

